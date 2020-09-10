Rock News

Bruce Spingsteen pubblica il nuovo singolo con la E Street Band "Letter To You" e annuncia il nuovo album. Ascoltalo QUI

Il Boss è tornato con un nuovo brano a sorpresa registrato con la E Street Band che anticipa l'uscita del nuovo attesissimo disco

Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato a sorpresa un nuovo inedito chiamato "Letter to You"!
Il brano sarà la title track del nuovo album in studio del Boss, realizzato con la E Street Band, e sarà composto da 12 canzoni. La pubblicazione del nuovo lavoro è prevista per il 23 ottobre prossimo.

L'album, prodotto da Springsteen e Ron Aniello, include inoltre tre canzoni mai pubblicate che Springsteen scrisse nei primi anni '70: "If I Was the Priest", "Song for Orphans" e "Janey Needs a Shooter".

Il video ufficiale, pubblicato insieme al singolo, mostra le fasi di registrazione del disco lcon la E Street Band nell'home studio del Boss nel New Jersey.

In un'intervista con Martin Scorsese del maggio 2019, Springsteen aveva raccontato di aver avuto difficoltà negli anni passato nella composizione di materiale che fosse adatto per la E Street Band: "Ho passato circa sette anni a non scrivere nulla per la band. Poi circa un mese fa, ho scritto quasi tutto il materiale per un album intero. È uscito quasi dal nulla"

LA COPERTINA DI "LETTER TO YOU"

LA TRACKLIST DI "LETTER TO YOU":

1. One Minute You're Here
2. Letter To You
3. Burnin' Train
4. Janey Needs A Shooter
5. Last Man Standing
6. The Power Of Prayer
7. House Of A Thousand Guitars
8. Rainmaker
9. If I Was The Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song For Orphans
12. I'll See You In My Dreams

