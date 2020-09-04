Jimi Hendrix: guarda le foto del ultimo concerto del sua vita

Il 6 settembre 1970 Jimi Hendrix, al all’Open Air Love and Peace Festival di Fehmarn, sale per l'ultima volta su un palco. Guarda le foto e scopri la scaletta del concerto (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEL 6 SETTEMBRE 1970

Killing Floor (Howlin’ Wolf cover)

Spanish Castle Magic

All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)

Hey Joe (The Leaves cover)

Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)

Message of Love

Foxy Lady

Red House

Ezy Ryder

Freedom

Room Full of Mirrors

Purple Haze

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)



