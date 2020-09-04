Jimi Hendrix: guarda le foto del ultimo concerto del sua vita

Il 6 settembre 1970 Jimi Hendrix, al all’Open Air Love and Peace Festival di Fehmarn, sale per l'ultima volta su un palco. Guarda le foto e scopri la scaletta del concerto (Photo Getty Images)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEL 6 SETTEMBRE 1970
Killing Floor (Howlin’ Wolf cover)
Spanish Castle Magic
All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)
Hey Joe (The Leaves cover)
Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)
Message of Love
Foxy Lady
Red House
Ezy Ryder
Freedom
Room Full of Mirrors
Purple Haze
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
