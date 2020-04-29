Coronavirus, i Queens Of The Stone Age pubblicano un concerto integrale per i fan in quarantena. Guardalo qui

Dopo Pink Floyd, Metallica, Foo Fighters e Radiohead anche i Queens Of The Stone Age hanno deciso di regalare ai loro fan in quarantena qualche ora di compagna attraverso la pubblicazione dei loro storici concerti. La band di Josh Homme ha rilasciato la registrazione del concerto integrale tenuto sul palco dell'EXIT Festival nel 2014.

SCALETTA:

You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar But I Feel Like A Millionaire

No One Knows

Avon

Burn The Witch

Smooth Sailing

Monsters In The Parasol

I Sat By The Ocean

...Like Clockwork

If I Had A Tail

Little Sister

In My Head

Kalopsia

My God Is The Sun

Make It Wit Chu

Sick, Sick, Sick

The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

Better Living Through Chemistry

Go With The Flow

The Vampyre Of Time And Memory

I Never Came

Feel Good Hit Of The Summer

A Song For The Dead