Rock News

Coronavirus, i Queens Of The Stone Age pubblicano un concerto integrale per i fan in quarantena. Guardalo qui

La band di Josh Homme ha pubblicato la performance integrale sul palco dell'EXIT Festival 2014

Dopo Pink Floyd, Metallica, Foo Fighters e Radiohead anche i Queens Of The Stone Age hanno deciso di regalare ai loro fan in quarantena qualche ora di compagna attraverso la pubblicazione dei loro storici concerti. La band di Josh Homme ha rilasciato la registrazione del concerto integrale tenuto sul palco dell'EXIT Festival nel 2014.

SCALETTA:

You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar But I Feel Like A Millionaire
No One Knows
Avon
Burn The Witch
Smooth Sailing
Monsters In The Parasol
I Sat By The Ocean
...Like Clockwork
If I Had A Tail
Little Sister
In My Head
Kalopsia
My God Is The Sun
Make It Wit Chu
Sick, Sick, Sick
The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Better Living Through Chemistry
Go With The Flow
The Vampyre Of Time And Memory
I Never Came
Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
A Song For The Dead

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
The Go-Go's - We Got The Beat
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293