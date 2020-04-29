Coronavirus, i Queens Of The Stone Age pubblicano un concerto integrale per i fan in quarantena. Guardalo qui

Rock News
Dopo Pink Floyd, Metallica, Foo Fighters e Radiohead anche i Queens Of The Stone Age hanno deciso di regalare ai loro fan in quarantena qualche ora di compagna attraverso la pubblicazione dei loro storici concerti. La band di Josh Homme ha rilasciato la registrazione del concerto integrale tenuto sul palco dell'EXIT Festival nel 2014.
SCALETTA:
You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar But I Feel Like A Millionaire
No One Knows
Avon
Burn The Witch
Smooth Sailing
Monsters In The Parasol
I Sat By The Ocean
...Like Clockwork
If I Had A Tail
Little Sister
In My Head
Kalopsia
My God Is The Sun
Make It Wit Chu
Sick, Sick, Sick
The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Better Living Through Chemistry
Go With The Flow
The Vampyre Of Time And Memory
I Never Came
Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
A Song For The Dead
Rock
Trends