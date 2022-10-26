The Essential Foo Fighters - con Ringo

Lo speciale Best Rock dedicato a The Essential Foo Fighters, la nuova raccolta best of della band di Dave Grohl

Con Ringo

Venerdì 28 ottobre - Ore 21:00

The Essential Foo Fighters esce in formato CD e vinile doppio con tutti i pezzi più importanti della loro carriera, più una versione acustica di Everlong.





LA TRACKLIST

Everlong

Making A Fire

Times Like These

Rope

Monkey Wrench

My Hero

Cold Day In The Sun

Big Me

Long Road To Ruin

Shame Shame

Best Of You

All My Life

The Pretender

This Is A Call

Walk

Learn To Fly

The Sky Is A Neighborhood

These Days

Everlong’ – Acoustic Version





