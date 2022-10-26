The Essential Foo Fighters - con Ringo

Best Rock
Lo speciale Best Rock dedicato a The Essential Foo Fighters, la nuova raccolta best of della band di Dave Grohl
Con Ringo
Venerdì 28 ottobre - Ore 21:00
The Essential Foo Fighters esce in formato CD e vinile doppio con tutti i pezzi più importanti della loro carriera, più una versione acustica di Everlong.
LA TRACKLIST
Everlong
Making A Fire
Times Like These
Rope
Monkey Wrench
My Hero
Cold Day In The Sun
Big Me
Long Road To Ruin
Shame Shame
Best Of You
All My Life
The Pretender
This Is A Call
Walk
Learn To Fly
The Sky Is A Neighborhood
These Days
Everlong’ – Acoustic Version
