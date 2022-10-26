The Essential Foo Fighters - con Ringo

Best Rock

The Essential Foo Fighters - con Ringo

Lo speciale Best Rock dedicato al nuovo best of della band di Dave Grohl

Lo speciale Best Rock dedicato a The Essential Foo Fighters, la nuova raccolta best of della band di Dave Grohl

Con Ringo
Venerdì 28 ottobre - Ore 21:00

The Essential Foo Fighters esce in formato CD e vinile doppio con tutti i pezzi più importanti della loro carriera, più una versione acustica di Everlong. 


LA TRACKLIST        
Everlong
Making A Fire
Times Like These
Rope
Monkey Wrench
My Hero
Cold Day In The Sun
Big Me
Long Road To Ruin
Shame Shame
Best Of You
All My Life
The Pretender
This Is A Call
Walk
Learn To Fly
The Sky Is A Neighborhood
These Days
Everlong’ – Acoustic Version



Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy