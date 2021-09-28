Neil Young - Carnegie Hall 1970 - con Dr. Feelgood

Neil Young - Carnegie Hall 1970 - con Dr. Feelgood

Lo speciale dedicato al nuovo album dal vivo di Neil Young, il primo volume della Official Bootleg Series

Lo speciale dedicato al al nuovo album dal vivo di Neil Young, il primo volume della Official Bootleg Series, registrato il 4 dicembre 1970 e mixato dallo stesso cantautore assieme al produttore Niko Bolas

A cura di Dr. Feelgood

Giovedì 30 Settembre - Ore 21:00

TRACKLIST:

CD 1 / LP 1

Down By The River
Cinnamon Girl
I Am A Child
Expecting To Fly
The Loner
Wonderin’
Helpless
Southern Man
Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
Sugar Mountain

CD 2 / LP 2

On The Way Home
Tell Me Why
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Old Man
After The Gold Rush
Flying On The Ground Is Wrong
Cowgirl In The Sand
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
Birds
Bad Fog Of Loneliness
Ohio
See The Sky About To Rain
Dance Dance Dance

