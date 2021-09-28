Neil Young - Carnegie Hall 1970 - con Dr. Feelgood

Lo speciale dedicato al al nuovo album dal vivo di Neil Young, il primo volume della Official Bootleg Series, registrato il 4 dicembre 1970 e mixato dallo stesso cantautore assieme al produttore Niko Bolas

A cura di Dr. Feelgood

Giovedì 30 Settembre - Ore 21:00

TRACKLIST:

CD 1 / LP 1

Down By The River

Cinnamon Girl

I Am A Child

Expecting To Fly

The Loner

Wonderin’

Helpless

Southern Man

Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing

Sugar Mountain

CD 2 / LP 2

On The Way Home

Tell Me Why

Only Love Can Break Your Heart

Old Man

After The Gold Rush

Flying On The Ground Is Wrong

Cowgirl In The Sand

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Birds

Bad Fog Of Loneliness

Ohio

See The Sky About To Rain

Dance Dance Dance