Pearl Jam - Arena di Verona 20 giugno 2000 - Con Andrea Rock

Virgin Radio Rock Live
Lo speciale dedicato al grande concerto dei Pearl Jam del 20 giugno 2000 all'Arena di Verona
A cura di Andrea Rock
Giovedì 3 giugno - Ore 21:00
TRACKLIST
Long Road
Grievance
Corduroy
Hail Hail
Animal
Nothing as It Seems
Pilate
Given to Fly
Even Flow
MFC
Habit
Wishlist
Daughter
State of Love and Trust
Once
Lukin
Immortality
Insignificance
Rearviewmirror
Encore:
In the Colosseum (Tom Waits cover)
Black
Breakerfall
Do the Evolution
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Better Man
I Got You (Split Enz cover)
Alive
Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)
Porch
Soon Forget
Yellow Ledbetter
