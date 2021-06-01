Pearl Jam - Arena di Verona 20 giugno 2000 - Con Andrea Rock

Lo speciale dedicato al grande concerto dei Pearl Jam del 20 giugno 2000 all'Arena di Verona

A cura di Andrea Rock

Giovedì 3 giugno - Ore 21:00

TRACKLIST

Long Road

Grievance

Corduroy

Hail Hail

Animal

Nothing as It Seems

Pilate

Given to Fly

Even Flow

MFC

Habit

Wishlist

Daughter

State of Love and Trust

Once

Lukin

Immortality

Insignificance

Rearviewmirror



Encore:

In the Colosseum (Tom Waits cover)

Black

Breakerfall

Do the Evolution

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Better Man

I Got You (Split Enz cover)

Alive

Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)

Porch



Soon Forget

Yellow Ledbetter