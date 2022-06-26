Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl e Bruce Springsteen a sorpresa insieme sul palco a Glastonbury per un concerto storico. I video e le foto

La serata di ieri è stata a dir poco storica per tutti i partecipanti al Glastonbury Festival.

Durante il grande concerto dell'immenso Paul McCartney, durato ben 38 brani, sono saluti sul palco a sorpresa Bruce Spingsteen e Dave Grohl.

Dopo l'apparizione del Boss assieme a Jon Bon Jovi la settimana scorsa durante il concerto di McCartney in New Jersey, Springsteen ha replicato salendo sul palco dello storico palco inglese davanti a migliaia di fan in completo delirio. Il Pyramid Stage è stato protagonista anche del ritorno dal vivo di Dave Grohl per la prima volta dopo la scomparsa dell'amico e batterista dei Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins.

Il nostro Rock Ambassador ha eseguito assieme a McCartney I Saw Her Standing There dei Beatles e Band On The Run dei Wings, mentre Springsteen ha interpretato insieme a Sir Macca Glory Days e I Wanna Be Your Man.

Springsteen e Grohl sono poi tornati sul palco per il grande e storico finale con The End, regalandoci scatti e immagini che sono sicuramente entrate di diritto nella storia del rock.

Guarda i video e le fotografie dello storico concerto di Paul McCartney a Glastonbury:

La scaletta:

Can't Buy Me Love (The Beatles cover)

Junior's Farm (Wings cover)

Letting Go (Wings cover)

Got to Get You Into My Life (The Beatles cover)

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It (Wings cover) (with “Foxy Lady” outro jam)

Getting Better (The Beatles cover)

Let 'Em In (Wings cover)

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (Wings cover)

Maybe I'm Amazed

I've Just Seen a Face (The Beatles cover)

In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen cover)

Love Me Do (The Beatles cover)

Dance Tonight

Blackbird (The Beatles cover)

Here Today

New

Lady Madonna (The Beatles cover)

Fuh You

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (The Beatles cover)

Something (The Beatles cover)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (The Beatles cover)

You Never Give Me Your Money (The Beatles cover)

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window (The Beatles cover)

Get Back (The Beatles cover)

I Saw Her Standing There (The Beatles cover con Dave Grohl)

Band on the Run (Wings cover con Dave Grohl)

Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen cover con Bruce Springsteen)

I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles con Bruce Springsteen)

Let It Be (The Beatles cover)

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Hey Jude (The Beatles cover)



I've Got a Feeling (The Beatles cover con duetto virtuale con John Lennon)

Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover)

Golden Slumbers (The Beatles cover)

Carry That Weight (The Beatles cover)

The End (The Beatles cover con Dave Grohl e Bruce Springsteen)