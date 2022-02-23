Mark Lanegan: i tributi e gli omaggi del mondo del rock alla scomparsa del leader degli Screaming Trees

Mark Lanegan, il leader degli Screaming Trees ed ex Queens Of The Stone Age, si è spento nella giornata di ieri a soli 57 anni nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda.

A darne la trista e sconvolgente notizia è stata la famiglia attraverso un comunicato diffuso sull'account twitter dell'artista.

Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) February 22, 2022

"Il nostro amato amico Mark Lanegan è morto questa mattina nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda. Amato cantante, cantautore, autore e musicista, aveva 57 anni ed è lascia sua moglie Shelley. Non abbiamo altre informazioni in questo momento. Chiediamo cortesemente di rispettare la privacy della famiglia"

Lanegan fondò gli Screaming Trees nel 1984 assieme agli amici Van e Gary Lee Conner. Dopo una parentesi solista accetta l'invito dell'amico Josh Homme ed entra nei Queens Of The Stone Age dove partecipa anche alle registrazioni del leggendario album del 2002 Songs for the Deaf.

Da Slash a Iggy Pop fino a Garbage e manic Street Preachers, sono moltissimi i tributi e gli omaggi che i grandi protagonisti del mondo del rock hanno voluto affidare alle loro pagine social per ricordare il grande rocker americano, protagonista assoluto della scena grunge.

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

Iggy Pop — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. — Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022

I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc pic.twitter.com/VDL176nbJu

— John Cale (@therealjohncale) February 22, 2022

Devastated by this-heartbreaking a huge talent on so many levels-such an amazing voice and all those beautiful words-love and respect to family friends and all those who loved his unique artistic vision https://t.co/7UszbGg7iz — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) February 22, 2022

I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did.

He was absolutely brilliant.

Godspeed my friend. — Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) February 22, 2022

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man - you’ll be missed — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 22, 2022

Devastating news. What a talent. Will be listening to Bubblegum for the rest of the day https://t.co/ySPCyY0Ggh — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) February 22, 2022

We lost a brother today. Mark Lanegan was an incredible voice, spirit and talented soul. This was taken at his studio right when I went to say goodbye to him and his wife Shelley before they moved to Europe. We will miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/YDX05hw8Hl — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) February 22, 2022

Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 22, 2022

LA DISCOGRAFIA DI MARK LANEGAN

The Winding Sheet (1990)

Whiskey for the Holy Ghost (1994)

Scraps at Midnight (1998)

I'll Take Care of You (1999)

Field Songs (2001)

Bubblegum (2004)

Blues Funeral (2012)

Imitations (2013)

Phantom Radio (2014)

Gargoyle (2017)

Somebody's Knocking (2019)

Straight Songs of Sorrow (2020)



Con Isobel Campbell

Ballad of the Broken Seas (2006)

Sunday at Devil Dirt (2008)Hawk (2010)



Con Duke Garwood

Black Pudding (2013)

With Animals (2018)

Con Skeleton Joe

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe (2021)

Con gli Screaming Trees

Clairvoyance (1986)

Even If and Especially When (1987)

Invisible Lantern (1988)

Buzz Factory (1989)

Uncle Anesthesia (1991)

Sweet Oblivion (1992)

Dust (1996)

Last Words: The Final Recordings (2011)

Con i Queens Of The Stone Age

Rated R (2000)

Songs for the Deaf (2002)