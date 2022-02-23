Mark Lanegan: i tributi e gli omaggi del mondo del rock alla scomparsa del leader degli Screaming Trees

Mark Lanegan: i tributi e gli omaggi del mondo del rock alla scomparsa del leader degli Screaming Trees

Da Slash a Iggy Pop, dai Garbage a Duf McKagan, il ricordo del grande rocker americano

Mark Lanegan, il leader degli Screaming Trees ed ex Queens Of The Stone Age, si è spento nella giornata di ieri a soli 57 anni nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda.

A darne la trista e sconvolgente notizia è stata la famiglia attraverso un comunicato diffuso sull'account twitter dell'artista.

"Il nostro amato amico Mark Lanegan è morto questa mattina nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda. Amato cantante, cantautore, autore e musicista, aveva 57 anni ed è lascia sua moglie Shelley. Non abbiamo altre informazioni in questo momento. Chiediamo cortesemente di rispettare la privacy della famiglia"

Lanegan fondò gli Screaming Trees nel 1984 assieme agli amici Van e Gary Lee Conner. Dopo una parentesi solista accetta l'invito dell'amico Josh Homme ed entra nei Queens Of The Stone Age dove partecipa anche alle registrazioni del leggendario album del 2002 Songs for the Deaf. 

Da Slash a Iggy Pop fino a Garbage e manic Street Preachers, sono moltissimi i tributi e gli omaggi che i grandi protagonisti del mondo del rock hanno voluto affidare alle loro pagine social per ricordare il grande rocker americano, protagonista assoluto della scena grunge.

LA DISCOGRAFIA DI MARK LANEGAN

The Winding Sheet (1990)
Whiskey for the Holy Ghost (1994)
Scraps at Midnight (1998)
I'll Take Care of You (1999)
Field Songs (2001)
Bubblegum (2004)
Blues Funeral (2012)
Imitations (2013)
Phantom Radio (2014)
Gargoyle (2017)
Somebody's Knocking (2019)
Straight Songs of Sorrow (2020)

Con Isobel Campbell

Ballad of the Broken Seas (2006)
Sunday at Devil Dirt (2008)Hawk (2010)

Con Duke Garwood

Black Pudding (2013)
With Animals (2018)

Con Skeleton Joe

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe (2021)

Con gli Screaming Trees

Clairvoyance (1986)
Even If and Especially When (1987)
Invisible Lantern (1988)
Buzz Factory (1989)
Uncle Anesthesia (1991)
Sweet Oblivion (1992)
Dust (1996)
Last Words: The Final Recordings (2011)

Con i Queens Of The Stone Age

Rated R (2000)
Songs for the Deaf (2002)

