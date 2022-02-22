È morto Mark Lanegan. L'ex Screaming Trees e Queens Of The Stone Age aveva 57 anni

Rock News

È morto Mark Lanegan. L'ex Screaming Trees e Queens Of The Stone Age aveva 57 anni

Il rocker statunitense si è spento nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda

Addio a Mark Lanegan. Il rocker statunitense, protagonista della scena grunge, leader degli Screaming Trees ed ex Queens Of The Stone Age si è spento a 57 anni nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda.

A darne la trista e sconvolgente notizia è stata la famiglia attraverso un comunicato diffuso sull'account twitter dell'artista.

"Il nostro amato amico Mark Lanegan è morto questa mattina nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda. Amato cantante, cantautore, autore e musicista, aveva 57 anni ed è lascia sua moglie Shelley. Non abbiamo altre informazioni in questo momento. Chiediamo cortesemente di rispettare la privacy della famiglia"

Lanegan fondò gli Screaming Trees nel 1984 assieme agli amici Van e Gary Lee Conner. Dopo una parentesi solista accetta l'invito dell'amico Josh Homme ed entra nei Queens Of The Stone Age dove partecipa anche alle registrazioni del leggendario album del 2002 Songs for the Deaf. 

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Guano Apes - Open Your Eyes
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy