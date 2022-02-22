È morto Mark Lanegan. L'ex Screaming Trees e Queens Of The Stone Age aveva 57 anni

Addio a Mark Lanegan. Il rocker statunitense, protagonista della scena grunge, leader degli Screaming Trees ed ex Queens Of The Stone Age si è spento a 57 anni nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda.

A darne la trista e sconvolgente notizia è stata la famiglia attraverso un comunicato diffuso sull'account twitter dell'artista.

Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy