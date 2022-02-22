È morto Mark Lanegan. L'ex Screaming Trees e Queens Of The Stone Age aveva 57 anni

Rock News
Addio a Mark Lanegan. Il rocker statunitense, protagonista della scena grunge, leader degli Screaming Trees ed ex Queens Of The Stone Age si è spento a 57 anni nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda.
A darne la trista e sconvolgente notizia è stata la famiglia attraverso un comunicato diffuso sull'account twitter dell'artista.
Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy— mark lanegan (@marklanegan) February 22, 2022
"Il nostro amato amico Mark Lanegan è morto questa mattina nella sua casa di Killarney, in Irlanda. Amato cantante, cantautore, autore e musicista, aveva 57 anni ed è lascia sua moglie Shelley. Non abbiamo altre informazioni in questo momento. Chiediamo cortesemente di rispettare la privacy della famiglia"
Lanegan fondò gli Screaming Trees nel 1984 assieme agli amici Van e Gary Lee Conner. Dopo una parentesi solista accetta l'invito dell'amico Josh Homme ed entra nei Queens Of The Stone Age dove partecipa anche alle registrazioni del leggendario album del 2002 Songs for the Deaf.
