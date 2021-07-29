Dusty Hill, le reazioni del mondo del rock alla scomparsa del grande bassista degli ZZ Top

Il mondo del rock e della musica ha voluto ricordare il grande Dusty Hill, leggendario bassista e fondatore degli ZZ Top scomparso improvvisamente nella giornata di ieri all'età di 72 anni. Hill, assieme al chitarrista Billy Gibbons e al batterista Frank Beard, formò il trio hard blues nel 1969 a Houston, in Texas. La band mantenne sempre la formazione originale fin dal primo album.

La notizia della morte del bassista degli ZZ Top è stata data nella serata di ieri dai membri della band con un toccante messaggio sui social:

"Siamo rattristati dalla notizia di oggi che il nostro compagno, Dusty Hill, è morto nel sonno nella sua casa di Houston, in Texas. A noi, insieme a legioni di fan di ZZ Top in tutto il mondo, mancherà la tua presenza costante, la tua buona natura e l'impegno duraturo nel creare quella monumentale base verso il "Top". Saremo per sempre legati a quel "Blues Shuffle in Do"

Ci mancherai moltissimo, amigo.

Frank & Billy"

La scomparsa improvvisa del bassista ha provocato l'immediata reazione da parte delle grandi rockstar e dei colleghi che per anni hanno condiviso con lui l'amore per la musica e per il palco. Ecco i tributi e i ricordi pubblicati dai protagonisti del mondo del rock sui social:

WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021

We are devastated to hear about Dusty’s passing. We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn’t Rock and Roll heaven, I don’t know what is. The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oKKslJ2U9M — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) July 28, 2021

So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul… pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021

Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021

RIP Dusty Hill pic.twitter.com/L0NNclWW0G — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 28, 2021

Damn it’s been a BRUTAL month for musician deaths…Heaven just obtained the most eclectic band ever assembled

RIP Joey Jordison (Drums)

RIP Dusty Hill (Bass)

RIP Mike Howe (Vocals)

RIP Jeff LaBar (Guitar)

RIP Gary Corbett (Keys)

RIP Robby Steinhardt (Violin)

RIP Biz Markie pic.twitter.com/G1nD9SxPiQ — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) July 28, 2021

Rest In Peace Dusty. You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization. pic.twitter.com/GPbrD4ohoU — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 28, 2021