Dusty Hill, le reazioni del mondo del rock alla scomparsa del grande bassista degli ZZ Top

Rock News

Dusty Hill, le reazioni del mondo del rock alla scomparsa del grande bassista degli ZZ Top

Ricordi, tributi e grande dispiacere: le rockstar ricordano il leggendario bassista texano scomparso a 72 anni

Il mondo del rock e della musica ha voluto ricordare il grande Dusty Hill, leggendario bassista e fondatore degli ZZ Top scomparso improvvisamente nella giornata di ieri all'età di 72 anni. Hill, assieme al chitarrista Billy Gibbons e al batterista Frank Beard, formò il trio hard blues nel 1969 a Houston, in Texas. La band mantenne sempre la formazione originale fin dal primo album. 

La notizia della morte del bassista degli ZZ Top è stata data nella serata di ieri dai membri della band con un toccante messaggio sui social:

"Siamo rattristati dalla notizia di oggi che il nostro compagno, Dusty Hill, è morto nel sonno nella sua casa di Houston, in Texas. A noi, insieme a legioni di fan di ZZ Top in tutto il mondo, mancherà la tua presenza costante, la tua buona natura e l'impegno duraturo nel creare quella monumentale base verso il "Top". Saremo per sempre legati a quel "Blues Shuffle in Do"

Ci mancherai moltissimo, amigo.

Frank & Billy"

La scomparsa improvvisa del bassista ha provocato l'immediata reazione da parte delle grandi rockstar e dei colleghi che per anni hanno condiviso con lui l'amore per la musica e per il palco. Ecco i tributi e i ricordi pubblicati dai protagonisti del mondo del rock sui social:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Slash (@slash)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Flea (@flea333)

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy