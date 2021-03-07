Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato la sua versione live di Rebel Rebel di David Bowie. Guarda il video

Bruce Springsteen ha fatto uscire un nuovo disco dal vivo (già disponibile in streaming) intitolato Under The Covers vol. 2 (nono capitolo delle Live Series) con una lunga serie di cover che il Boss ha registrato durante i suoi tour dal 1975 al 2016.

In scaletta ci sono 15 brani. Spiccano su tutte la cover di Rebel Rebel di David Bowie (registrata al Consol Energy Center di Pittsburgh il 16 gennaio del 2016 pochi giorni dopo la scomparsa del Duca Bianco) e Highway 61 di Bob Dylan ma Bruce spazia dai KISS, Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley fino ai Clash (con Clapdown) e Lorde (con Royals).

Ecco il video di Bruce Springsteen con Rebel Rebel

Questa la tracklist completa di Under The Covers vol. 2

Mountain of Love - Live at the Tower Theater, Upper Darby, PA - 12/31/1975

Goin' Back - Live at the Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 10/18/1975

Rave On - Live at The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 07/07/1978

Stay (with Jackson Browne) - Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 09/21/1979

Who'll Stop the Rain - Live at Wembley Arena, London, UK - 06/05/1981

Drift Away - Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 08/20/1984

Love Me Tender - Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - 03/28/1988

Lonely Teardrops - Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 05/23/1988

Highway 61 Revisited (with Jackson Browne & Bonnie Raitt) - Live at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA - 11/16/1990

It's Been A Long Time - Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 06/24/1993

Then She Kissed Me - Live at the Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO - 08/23/2008

Royals - Live at Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ - 03/01/2014

Clampdown - Live at Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA - 04/22/2014

Rebel Rebel - Live at Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA - 01/16/2016

Take It Easy - Live at the United Center, Chicago, IL - 01/19/2016