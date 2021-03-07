Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato la sua versione live di Rebel Rebel di David Bowie. Guarda il video

Rock News
Bruce Springsteen ha fatto uscire un nuovo disco dal vivo (già disponibile in streaming) intitolato Under The Covers vol. 2 (nono capitolo delle Live Series) con una lunga serie di cover che il Boss ha registrato durante i suoi tour dal 1975 al 2016.
In scaletta ci sono 15 brani. Spiccano su tutte la cover di Rebel Rebel di David Bowie (registrata al Consol Energy Center di Pittsburgh il 16 gennaio del 2016 pochi giorni dopo la scomparsa del Duca Bianco) e Highway 61 di Bob Dylan ma Bruce spazia dai KISS, Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley fino ai Clash (con Clapdown) e Lorde (con Royals).
Ecco il video di Bruce Springsteen con Rebel Rebel
Questa la tracklist completa di Under The Covers vol. 2
Mountain of Love - Live at the Tower Theater, Upper Darby, PA - 12/31/1975
Goin' Back - Live at the Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 10/18/1975
Rave On - Live at The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 07/07/1978
Stay (with Jackson Browne) - Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 09/21/1979
Who'll Stop the Rain - Live at Wembley Arena, London, UK - 06/05/1981
Drift Away - Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 08/20/1984
Love Me Tender - Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - 03/28/1988
Lonely Teardrops - Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 05/23/1988
Highway 61 Revisited (with Jackson Browne & Bonnie Raitt) - Live at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA - 11/16/1990
It's Been A Long Time - Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 06/24/1993
Then She Kissed Me - Live at the Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO - 08/23/2008
Royals - Live at Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ - 03/01/2014
Clampdown - Live at Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA - 04/22/2014
Rebel Rebel - Live at Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA - 01/16/2016
Take It Easy - Live at the United Center, Chicago, IL - 01/19/2016
