Eddie Van Halen, tutti i tributi e i ricordi del mondo del rock sui social

La scomparsa di Eddie Van Halen ha gettato il mondo del rock in un profondo sconforto.
Il grande chitarrista è morto nella giornata di ieri all'età di 65 anni dopo aver perso la lunga e dura lotta contro il cancro.
Sono moltissime le rockstar e le rock band che hanno voluto tributare il leggendario chitarrista e fondatore dei Van Halen con un ricordo personale o semplicemente un saluto alla sua grande umanità, sottolineandone l'indelebile eredità artistica, culturale e stilistica.
Ecco i tributi e i pensieri del mondo del rock attraverso i social:
STEVE VAI:
ALICE IN CHAINS:
Thank you, Eddie, for all you did for us. You are a legend and you will be missed. EVH
ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME:
Inductee #eddievanhalen forever changed the vocabulary of the electric guitar. With blistering speed, control, and melodic feel, he perfected the art of shredding, unleashing two-handed finger tapping, dramatic whammy-bar moves, and other astonishing never-before-seen techniques. Innovative, like his hero Les Paul, Eddie reimagined the sonic possibilities of the guitar and became an inspiration for an entire generation of musicians who worshiped his sound and style. His band Van Halen kicked the American hard rock scene into high gear in the late Seventies, became rock heroes on MTV in the Eighties, and gave rise to a steady stream of shredders and trailblazers ever since. : Janet Macoska
MATT SORUM:
MÖTLEY CRÜE
It would be impossible to measure the impact he had on the world. He changed it for all of us. Farewell #EVH
PATTI SMITH:
AC/DC:
MATT CAMERON (PEARL JAM / SOUNDGARDEN):
MOTORHEAD:
A maestro. A maverick. A legend in every sense, our modern day Mozart has left the planet. @eddievanhalen
JACK BLACK:
I was lucky enough to see Van Halen live back in the day. At one point during the concert the rest of the band left Eddie alone for his guitar solo. He just sat on the edge of the stage and played for about 10 minutes. It was pure heaven. The guy was a genius plain and simple. RIP goat of all goats!
KIRK HAMMETT:
MYLES KENNEDY:
This is a tough one. Eddie Van Halen ignited the dreams and aspirations of millions of guitarists around the world....myself included. He showed us what was possible by pushing the envelope to dizzying heights while making it look effortless. He was without a doubt, one of the all time greats. RIP EVH. Condolences to @wolfvanhalen and his family. Neil Zlozower
SERJ TANKIAN:
I was already a huge fan of @eddievanhalen but when he started playing those Oberheim synths in his songs it really encouraged me to take up the keys as I had never heard anyone play like him. I met him once when I was 18 working at my Dad’s car wash. He came in with his lambo asked for a hand wash and tipped everyone well. I asked him to pull his car to the carport but he said you do it with a smile not caring that an 18 year old would drive one of his prized cars. Travel well my friend
MUSE:
One of the greatest guitarists of all time! Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen
ROBERT DOWNEY JR.:
No words... @eddievanhalen @vanhalen #EVH #rip #legend #guitar #hero
TOM MORELLO:
GARBAGE:
KISS:
RIP @eddievanhalen My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer - @genesimmons Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. - @paulstanleylive
DUFF MCKAGAN:
BILLY IDOL:
Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you. #fuckcancer #eddievanhalen @eddievanhalen
BRYAN ADAMS:
So long Eddie, it was great to know ya. Once in awhile someone comes along and changes the musical universe, and of the millions of guitarists in the world, EVH was one of those few. Up there with the greatest guitarists of all time, like Hendrix. I wish you’d had more time, who knows what would have come next, but thanks for the good times, the great solos, the songs, and for being my friend. RIP #eddievanhalen
BRIAN MAY:
Completely gutted to hear the sad news. This wonderful man was way too young to be taken. What a talent - what a legacy - probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in History. I think of him as a boy - an innocent prodigy - always full of joy, always modest - and those truly magical fingers opened a door to a new kind of playing. I treasure the moments we shared. His passing leaves a giant hole in my heart. RIP Ed Van Halen. Bri
METALLICA:
We are enormously saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Eddie Van Halen. We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend. Sending love to Alex, @wolfvanhalen, and everyone in the greater VH family. #LightUpTheSky @rosshalfin
IRON MAIDEN:
PEARL JAM:
Can’t believe Eddie Van Halen died. I saw them on the VH2, Women and Children First, Fair Warning, and Diver Down tours. Also when they came back with Dave. I started playing guitar about a year after Van Halen I came out. It sounded like Eddie was from another planet and the energy from Van Halen was undeniable. Amazing songs too. Romeo Delight, On Fire, Unchained, Mean Street, DOA, Light up The Sky, Ain’t Talkin' bout Love, Eruption, Atomic Punk, Everybody wants some, on and on I can go... Tim Dijulio and I would skip school and wait in line all day for Van Halen back in the day. Eddie was like Mozart for guitar. Changed everything and he played with Soul. RIP EVH. - Mike McCready
TOMMY LEE:
RIP to my friend and man who changed guitar playing forever ...FCK!!! no words
