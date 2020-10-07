Eddie Van Halen, tutti i tributi e i ricordi del mondo del rock sui social

Rock News

Eddie Van Halen, tutti i tributi e i ricordi del mondo del rock sui social

Da Slash ai Kiss fino ai Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mötley Crüe e Pearl Jam. Il ricordo del leggendario chitarrista

La scomparsa di Eddie Van Halen ha gettato il mondo del rock in un profondo sconforto.
Il grande chitarrista è morto nella giornata di ieri all'età di 65 anni dopo aver perso la lunga e dura lotta contro il cancro.
Sono moltissime le rockstar e le rock band che hanno voluto tributare il leggendario chitarrista e fondatore dei Van Halen con un ricordo personale o semplicemente un saluto alla sua grande umanità, sottolineandone l'indelebile eredità artistica, culturale e stilistica.

Ecco i tributi e i pensieri del mondo del rock attraverso i social:

STEVE VAI:

ALICE IN CHAINS:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Thank you, Eddie, for all you did for us. You are a legend and you will be missed. EVH

Un post condiviso da Alice In Chains (@aliceinchains) in data:

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Inductee #eddievanhalen forever changed the vocabulary of the electric guitar. With blistering speed, control, and melodic feel, he perfected the art of shredding, unleashing two-handed finger tapping, dramatic whammy-bar moves, and other astonishing never-before-seen techniques. Innovative, like his hero Les Paul, Eddie reimagined the sonic possibilities of the guitar and became an inspiration for an entire generation of musicians who worshiped his sound and style. His band Van Halen kicked the American hard rock scene into high gear in the late Seventies, became rock heroes on MTV in the Eighties, and gave rise to a steady stream of shredders and trailblazers ever since. : Janet Macoska

Un post condiviso da Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) in data:

MATT SORUM:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Safe travels Eddie Van Halen #rockinpeace

Un post condiviso da Matt Sorum (@mattsorum) in data:

MÖTLEY CRÜE

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

It would be impossible to measure the impact he had on the world. He changed it for all of us. Farewell #EVH

Un post condiviso da Mötley Crüe (@motleycrue) in data:

PATTI SMITH:

AC/DC:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da AC/DC (@acdc) in data:

MATT CAMERON (PEARL JAM / SOUNDGARDEN):

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

RIP to the KING

Un post condiviso da Matt Cameron (@themattcameron) in data:

MOTORHEAD:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

A maestro. A maverick. A legend in every sense, our modern day Mozart has left the planet. @eddievanhalen

Un post condiviso da Motörhead (@officialmotorhead) in data:

JACK BLACK:

KIRK HAMMETT:

MYLES KENNEDY:

SERJ TANKIAN:

MUSE:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

One of the greatest guitarists of all time! Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen

Un post condiviso da MUSE (@muse) in data:

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

No words... @eddievanhalen @vanhalen #EVH #rip #legend #guitar #hero

Un post condiviso da Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) in data:

TOM MORELLO:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

#repost @billiejoearmstrong #eddievanhalen

Un post condiviso da Tom Morello (@tommorello) in data:

GARBAGE:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Rest in Rock Eddie Van Halen Pic courtesy of @rosshalfin

Un post condiviso da garbage (@garbage) in data:

KISS:

DUFF MCKAGAN:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Rest In Peace EVH....

Un post condiviso da Duff McKagan (@officialduffmckagan) in data:

BILLY IDOL:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you. #fuckcancer #eddievanhalen @eddievanhalen

Un post condiviso da Billy Idol (@billyidol) in data:

BRYAN ADAMS:

BRIAN MAY:

METALLICA:

IRON MAIDEN:

PEARL JAM:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Can’t believe Eddie Van Halen died. I saw them on the VH2, Women and Children First, Fair Warning, and Diver Down tours. Also when they came back with Dave. I started playing guitar about a year after Van Halen I came out. It sounded like Eddie was from another planet and the energy from Van Halen was undeniable. Amazing songs too. Romeo Delight, On Fire, Unchained, Mean Street, DOA, Light up The Sky, Ain’t Talkin' bout Love, Eruption, Atomic Punk, Everybody wants some, on and on I can go... Tim Dijulio and I would skip school and wait in line all day for Van Halen back in the day. Eddie was like Mozart for guitar. Changed everything and he played with Soul. RIP EVH. - Mike McCready

Un post condiviso da Pearl Jam (@pearljam) in data:

TOMMY LEE:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

RIP to my friend and man who changed guitar playing forever ...FCK!!! no words

Un post condiviso da Tɱɱ¥ ᒪEE (@tommylee) in data:

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

Cookie