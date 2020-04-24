Earth Day 2020, Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Ben Harper e Flea si esibiranno in streaming per la 50esima edizione

Rock News
Il 22 aprile è stata celebrata la 50esima edizione dell’Earth Day, la Giornata della Terra organizzata ogni anno per sensibilizzare tutti sul tema della salvaguardia dell’ambiente. Quest’anno, proprio per festeggiare i 50 anni, l’iniziativa sarà supportata da un evento live in streaming che si terrà domenica 26 aprile grazie all’organizzazione non-profit Pathway To Paris che negli ultimi tempi sta cercando di coinvolgere le persone nella battaglia per fermare i cambiamenti climatici in atto.
Questa organizzazione è da tempo supportata da diversi artisti, tra i quali anche Michael Stipe e Patti Smith: l’ex leader dei R.E.M., non a caso, devolverà all’associazione tutti i proventi ricavati dalla vendita del suo singolo Drive To The Ocean. Stipe e Smith, amici di vecchia data, parteciperanno entrambi al live in streaming insieme a tanti altri artisti, tra i quali anche Ben Harper, il bassista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, insieme a Cat Power, il bassista degli Strokes, Nikolai Fraiture, Tony Hawk e tanti altri.
L’evento online legato all’Earth Day è stato annunciato sui social dalla stessa organizzazione Pathway To Paris: “Mentre l’umanità si ritrova ad affrontare un futuro incerto – si legge nel post su Instagam – noi dobbiamo riconoscere il fatto che non possiamo tornare ai nostri comportamenti di prima. Sia come individui che come abitanti della Terra, stiamo vivendo un momento di riflessione e adesso più che mai abbiamo l’opportunità di realizzare un grande cambiamento”.
“I cambiamenti climatici sono un problema globale – si legge ancora – e abbiamo visto con il Covid-19 ciò che può accadere quando il mondo lavora davvero insieme per trovare le soluzioni a una crisi. Per questo motivo, cerchiamo di considerare la situazione del clima con la stessa urgenza e con la stessa passione. Non ritorniamo al mondo così com’era. Piuttosto, avviamoci verso il futuro con una nuova visione del modo in cui vogliamo vivere. Facciamolo non solo per i nostri figli e per le generazioni future, ma per ciascuno di noi, qui e oggi”. L’evento live per i 50 anni dell’Earth Day sarà trasmesso in diretta sulla pagina Instagram dell’organizzazione Pathway To Paris domenica 26 aprile alle ore 4 del pomeriggio ET, che corrispondono alle 22 dell’ora italiana.
Happy Earth Day! We are thrilled and excited to invite you to join us for Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival for our Planet on Sunday April 26th at 4pm EST. As humanity faces an unknown future, we must recognize the fact that we simply cannot go back to our behavior from before. Both as individuals and as a globe, we are in a time of reflection, and now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to make great change. . Climate change is a global concern, and we have seen with Covid-19 what can happen when the world truly works together to come up with solutions in a time of crisis. Let's treat the climate situation with that same urgency and passion. Let's not go back to the world as it was. Instead, let's move into the future with a renewed vision of how we want to live. Let's do this not only for our children and future generations, but for each other, here today. For our neighbors, friends, and family, for the animals and trees, for every living being and species on this Earth. . In light of this all, we invite you to join us as we use our voices and platforms to raise awareness, and realize how truly interconnected we all are, not only with each other, but with our one and only beautiful planet. See you Sunday!! . . #earthday50 #earthday #pathwaytoparis #pattismith #michaelstipe #rem #flea #tonyhawk #benharper #catpower #tenzinchoegyal #patrickwatson #gigidatome #micahnelson #rajulama #olafureliasson #giovannicaccamo #dolomiti #italy #jesseparissmith #rebeccafoon #rainphoenix Graphics by @kinshipgoods THANK YOU!!!!!!!!
