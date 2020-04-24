Earth Day 2020, Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Ben Harper e Flea si esibiranno in streaming per la 50esima edizione

Il 22 aprile è stata celebrata la 50esima edizione dell’Earth Day, la Giornata della Terra organizzata ogni anno per sensibilizzare tutti sul tema della salvaguardia dell’ambiente. Quest’anno, proprio per festeggiare i 50 anni, l’iniziativa sarà supportata da un evento live in streaming che si terrà domenica 26 aprile grazie all’organizzazione non-profit Pathway To Paris che negli ultimi tempi sta cercando di coinvolgere le persone nella battaglia per fermare i cambiamenti climatici in atto.

Questa organizzazione è da tempo supportata da diversi artisti, tra i quali anche Michael Stipe e Patti Smith: l’ex leader dei R.E.M., non a caso, devolverà all’associazione tutti i proventi ricavati dalla vendita del suo singolo Drive To The Ocean. Stipe e Smith, amici di vecchia data, parteciperanno entrambi al live in streaming insieme a tanti altri artisti, tra i quali anche Ben Harper, il bassista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, insieme a Cat Power, il bassista degli Strokes, Nikolai Fraiture, Tony Hawk e tanti altri.

L’evento online legato all’Earth Day è stato annunciato sui social dalla stessa organizzazione Pathway To Paris: “Mentre l’umanità si ritrova ad affrontare un futuro incerto – si legge nel post su Instagam – noi dobbiamo riconoscere il fatto che non possiamo tornare ai nostri comportamenti di prima. Sia come individui che come abitanti della Terra, stiamo vivendo un momento di riflessione e adesso più che mai abbiamo l’opportunità di realizzare un grande cambiamento”.

“I cambiamenti climatici sono un problema globale – si legge ancora – e abbiamo visto con il Covid-19 ciò che può accadere quando il mondo lavora davvero insieme per trovare le soluzioni a una crisi. Per questo motivo, cerchiamo di considerare la situazione del clima con la stessa urgenza e con la stessa passione. Non ritorniamo al mondo così com’era. Piuttosto, avviamoci verso il futuro con una nuova visione del modo in cui vogliamo vivere. Facciamolo non solo per i nostri figli e per le generazioni future, ma per ciascuno di noi, qui e oggi”. L’evento live per i 50 anni dell’Earth Day sarà trasmesso in diretta sulla pagina Instagram dell’organizzazione Pathway To Paris domenica 26 aprile alle ore 4 del pomeriggio ET, che corrispondono alle 22 dell’ora italiana.