Metallica: scoperto un crostaceo a cui è stato dato il nome della band. Guarda l'immagine (mostruosa)!

Metallica
Rock News
Diverse specie animali, negli ultimi anni, hanno preso il nome di artisti rock e metal, e da oggi ne abbiamo una nuova. È un crostaceo che è stato chiamato Macrostylis metallicola, per celebrare i Metallica. A quanto riporta Phys.org, la creatura è stata scoperta negli abissi dell'Oceano Pacifico da Torben Riehl e Bart De Smet dell'Università di Gand in Belgio. L'organismo appartiene alla famiglia dei vermi e vive a circa 4000 metri sotto la superficie, tra le Hawaii e il Messico. È lungo 6,5 millimetri, non ha occhi ed è incolore.
I Metallica hanno commentato la notizia, con un post sulla loro pagina Facebook: "Abbiamo suonato in tutti e sette i continenti, siamo entrati nella Rock & Roll Hall of Fame e ora… siamo un crostaceo. Vive tra noduli metallici contenenti cobalto, rame, manganese, nichel ed elementi delle terre rare. Quindi in pratica vive in uno stadio rock? Questo sì che è un crostaceo metal!"
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
We’ve played on all seven continents, made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now… we’re a crustacean! Senckenberg researcher Dr. Torben Riehl and Dr. Bart De Smet of Ghent University in Belgium have discovered a new crustacean species in the depths of the northern Pacifica Ocean and decided to name it after some rock band… Welcome to our world Macrostylis metallicola! First of all, stellar name Dr. Riehl. Second, what an honor! Not only did Dr. Riehn name his discovery after a band as he has been a fan since childhood, The Thing That Should Not Be has a few things in common with us. The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colorless. Talk about Blackened! It also lives amongst metallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel, and rare-earth elements. So it basically lives in a rock stadium? Now that’s one metal crustacean! You just never know what you’ll find “lurking beneath the sea.”
Rock
Trends