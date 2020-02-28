Metallica: scoperto un crostaceo a cui è stato dato il nome della band. Guarda l'immagine (mostruosa)!

Diverse specie animali, negli ultimi anni, hanno preso il nome di artisti rock e metal, e da oggi ne abbiamo una nuova. È un crostaceo che è stato chiamato Macrostylis metallicola, per celebrare i Metallica. A quanto riporta Phys.org, la creatura è stata scoperta negli abissi dell'Oceano Pacifico da Torben Riehl e Bart De Smet dell'Università di Gand in Belgio. L'organismo appartiene alla famiglia dei vermi e vive a circa 4000 metri sotto la superficie, tra le Hawaii e il Messico. È lungo 6,5 millimetri, non ha occhi ed è incolore.

I Metallica hanno commentato la notizia, con un post sulla loro pagina Facebook: "Abbiamo suonato in tutti e sette i continenti, siamo entrati nella Rock & Roll Hall of Fame e ora… siamo un crostaceo. Vive tra noduli metallici contenenti cobalto, rame, manganese, nichel ed elementi delle terre rare. Quindi in pratica vive in uno stadio rock? Questo sì che è un crostaceo metal!"