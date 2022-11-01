The Cure: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a Bologna

Guarda le immagini più belle del concerto dei Cure a Bologna (Photo by Mathias Marchioni)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

At Night

A Strange Day

The Hanging Garden

The Last Day of Summer

Cold

Burn

Push

Play for Today

Primary

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong



BIS

I Can Never Say Goodbye

Faith (suonata per la prima volta dal 2011)

A Forest

BIS II

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don't Cry