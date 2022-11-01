The Cure: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a Bologna

Guarda le immagini più belle del concerto dei Cure a Bologna (Photo by Mathias Marchioni)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
At Night
A Strange Day
The Hanging Garden
The Last Day of Summer
Cold
Burn
Push
Play for Today
Primary
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
BIS
I Can Never Say Goodbye
Faith (suonata per la prima volta dal 2011)
A Forest
BIS II
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Close to Me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don't Cry