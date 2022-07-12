KISS: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto all'Arena di Verona

Rock News
Le foto più belle dell'ultimo concerto della band di Paul Stanley e Gene Simmons in occasione dell'End Of The Road World Tour all'Arena di Verona.
Pics: Henry Ruggeri
SCALETTA
Detroit Rock City
Shout It Out Loud
Deuce
War Machine
Heaven's on Fire
I Love It Loud
Say Yeah
Cold Gin
Guitar Solo
Lick It Up
Calling Dr. Love
Tears Are Falling
Psycho Circus
Drum Solo
100,000 Years
Bass Solo
God of Thunder
Love Gun
I Was Made for Lovin' You
Black Diamond
Encore:
Beth
Do You Love Me
Rock and Roll All Nite
