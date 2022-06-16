Green Day: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a I-Days Milano

Le immagini, e la scalatetta, del concerto dei Green Day a Milano che ha chiuso l'edizione 2022 di I-Days Festival (Photo by Henry Ruggeri)
SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
American Idiot
Holiday
Know Your Enemy
Pollyanna
Nice Guys Finish Last
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Longview
Welcome to Paradise
Hitchin' a Ride
Rock and Roll All Nite (KISS cover)
Brain Stew
St. Jimmy
When I Come Around
Waiting
21 Guns
Minority
Knowledge (Operation Ivy cover)
Basket Case
King for a Day
Shout (The Isley Brothers cover)
Wake Me Up When September Ends
Jesus of Suburbia
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Rock
Trends