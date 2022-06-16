Green Day: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a I-Days Milano

Le immagini, e la scalatetta, del concerto dei Green Day a Milano che ha chiuso l'edizione 2022 di I-Days Festival (Photo by Henry Ruggeri)



SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

American Idiot

Holiday

Know Your Enemy

Pollyanna

Nice Guys Finish Last

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Hitchin' a Ride

Rock and Roll All Nite (KISS cover)

Brain Stew

St. Jimmy

When I Come Around

Waiting

21 Guns

Minority

Knowledge (Operation Ivy cover)

Basket Case

King for a Day

Shout (The Isley Brothers cover)

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Jesus of Suburbia

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)