Rolling Stones: le foto del primo concerto ufficiale senza Charlie Watts

Dall'America's Center di St. Louis è partito il nuovo tour dei Rolling Stones. (photo Getty Images)

La scaletta del concerto

Street Fighting Man

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)

Tumbling Dice

Under My Thumb

19th Nervous Breakdown

Wild Horses

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Start Me Up

Honky Tonk Women

Happy(Keith Richards alla voce)

Slipping Away (Keith Richards alla voce)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Sympathy for the Devil

Jumpin' Jack Flash



BIS

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction