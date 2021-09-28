Rolling Stones: le foto del primo concerto ufficiale senza Charlie Watts

Dall'America's Center di St. Louis è partito il nuovo tour dei Rolling Stones. (photo Getty Images)
La scaletta del concerto
Street Fighting Man
It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)
Tumbling Dice
Under My Thumb
19th Nervous Breakdown
Wild Horses
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Living in a Ghost Town
Start Me Up
Honky Tonk Women
Happy(Keith Richards alla voce)
Slipping Away (Keith Richards alla voce)
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Paint It Black
Sympathy for the Devil
Jumpin' Jack Flash
BIS
Gimme Shelter
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
