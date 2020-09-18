Queen: le foto del concerto a Hyde Park del 18 settembre 1976

18 settembre 1976
I Queen suonano un concerto gratuito ad Hyde Park. Si presentano in 150mila (Photo Getty Images)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Bohemian Rhapsody
Ogre Battle
Sweet Lady
White Queen (As It Began)
Flick of the Wrist
You're My Best Friend
Bohemian Rhapsody
Killer Queen
The March of the Black Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody (Reprise)
Bring Back That Leroy Brown
Brighton Rock
Son and Daughter
'39
You Take My Breath Away
The Prophet's Song
Stone Cold Crazy
Keep Yourself Alive
Liar
In the Lap of the Gods...
Rock
