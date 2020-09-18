Queen: le foto del concerto a Hyde Park del 18 settembre 1976

18 settembre 1976

I Queen suonano un concerto gratuito ad Hyde Park. Si presentano in 150mila (Photo Getty Images)



LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Bohemian Rhapsody

Ogre Battle

Sweet Lady

White Queen (As It Began)

Flick of the Wrist

You're My Best Friend

Bohemian Rhapsody

Killer Queen

The March of the Black Queen

Bohemian Rhapsody (Reprise)

Bring Back That Leroy Brown

Brighton Rock

Son and Daughter

'39

You Take My Breath Away

The Prophet's Song

Stone Cold Crazy

Keep Yourself Alive

Liar

In the Lap of the Gods...