Queen: le foto del concerto a Hyde Park del 18 settembre 1976

Le immagini, e la scaletta, del live gratuito che richiamò 150.000 persone

18 settembre 1976
I Queen suonano un concerto gratuito ad Hyde Park. Si presentano in 150mila (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Bohemian Rhapsody
Ogre Battle
Sweet Lady
White Queen (As It Began)
Flick of the Wrist
You're My Best Friend
Bohemian Rhapsody
Killer Queen
The March of the Black Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody (Reprise)
Bring Back That Leroy Brown
Brighton Rock
Son and Daughter
'39
You Take My Breath Away
The Prophet's Song
Stone Cold Crazy
Keep Yourself Alive
Liar
In the Lap of the Gods...

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

Cookie