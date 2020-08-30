Nirvana: guarda le foto dello storico live al Reading Festival del 30 agosto 1992

Le immagini del live al Reading Festisval del 30 agosto 1992 entrato nella storia della band di Kurt Cobain (che suonò indossando anche una parrucca bionda). Photo Getty Images
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Breed
Drain You
Aneurysm
School
Sliver
In Bloom
Come as You Are
Lithium
About a Girl
tourette's
Polly
Lounge Act
Smells Like Teen Spirit
On a Plain
Negative Creep
Been a Son
All Apologies
Blew
BIS
Dumb
Stay Away
Spank Thru
Love Buzz (Shocking Blue cover)
The Money Will Roll Right In (Fang cover)
D-7 (Wipers cover)
Territorial Pissings
