Nirvana: guarda le foto dello storico live al Reading Festival del 30 agosto 1992

Le immagini del live al Reading Festisval del 30 agosto 1992 entrato nella storia della band di Kurt Cobain (che suonò indossando anche una parrucca bionda). Photo Getty Images

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Breed

Drain You

Aneurysm

School

Sliver

In Bloom

Come as You Are

Lithium

About a Girl

tourette's

Polly

Lounge Act

Smells Like Teen Spirit

On a Plain

Negative Creep

Been a Son

All Apologies

Blew



BIS

Dumb

Stay Away

Spank Thru

Love Buzz (Shocking Blue cover)

The Money Will Roll Right In (Fang cover)

D-7 (Wipers cover)

Territorial Pissings