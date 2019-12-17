U2: guarda le foto del concerto a Mumbai in India

Guarda le immagini, e la scaletta, del primo storico live della band irlandese in India al D.Y. Patil Stadium di Mumbai (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Sunday Bloody Sunday

I Will Follow

New Year's Day

Bad

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God's Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Desire (con Noel Gallagher)



BIS

Elevation

Vertigo

Even Better Than the Real Thing

Every Breaking Wave (acoustic)

Beautiful Day

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

Ahimsa (A. R. Rahman cover)

One (con Noel Gallagher e A. R. Rahman)