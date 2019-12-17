U2: guarda le foto del concerto a Mumbai in India

Guarda le immagini, e la scaletta, del primo storico live della band irlandese in India al D.Y. Patil Stadium di Mumbai (Photo Getty Images)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Sunday Bloody Sunday
I Will Follow
New Year's Day
Bad
Pride (In the Name of Love)
Where the Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
With or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running to Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God's Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers of the Disappeared
Desire (con Noel Gallagher)
BIS
Elevation
Vertigo
Even Better Than the Real Thing
Every Breaking Wave (acoustic)
Beautiful Day
Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
Ahimsa (A. R. Rahman cover)
One (con Noel Gallagher e A. R. Rahman)
