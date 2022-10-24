Arctic Monkeys - The Car: partecipa all'estrazione finale del nuovo album della band in versione LP deluxe grey vinyl
Vuoi ricevere l'album The Car degli Arctic Monkeys in versione LP deluxe grey vinyl? Se non sei ancora iscritto a virginradio.it registrati subito, poi inserisci login e password, rispondi esattamente alle tre domande sulla storia della band e potresti fare tuo l'album The Car degli Arctic Monkeys in versione LP deluxe grey vinyl... e buona fortuna! Stay Rock
Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.
LICENZA SIAE
882/I/07-293
VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com