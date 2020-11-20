Speciale JIMI HENDRIX - "LIVE IN MAUI" - Riascolta lo speciale a cura di Ringo

Riascolta lo speciale dedicato al nuovo album live e al documentario esclusivo sul grande Jimi Hendrix con la sua Jimi Hendrix Experience, registrato sull'isola di Maui il 30 luglio 1970

Con Ringo

TRACKLIST

DISC 1 - FIRST SHOW

1. Chuck Wein Introduction

2. Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)

3. In From The Storm

4. Foxey Lady

5. Hear My Train A-Comin’

6. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

7. Fire

8. Purple Haze

9. Spanish Castle Magic

10. Lover Man

11. Message to Love

DISC 2 - SECOND SHOW

1. Dolly Dagger

2. Villanova Junction

3. Ezy Ryder

4. Red House

5. Freedom

6. Jam Back at the House

7. Straight Ahead

8. Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)/Midnight Lightning

9. Stone Free