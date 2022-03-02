Pink Floyd, David Gilmour lancia un appello ai soldati russi: "Smettetela di uccidere i vostri fratelli!"

Il grande David Gilmour ha lanciato un duro appello contro la guerra in Ucraina attraverso il suo account Twitter. Il chitarrista dei Pink Floyd, con il suo messaggio, si è rivolto direttamente ai soldati russi, esortandoli a cessare immediatamente l'avanzata dell'invasione ordinata da Vladimir Putin:

“Soldati russi, smettetela di uccidere i vostri fratelli. Non ci saranno vincitori in questa guerra.

Mia nuora è ucraina e le mie nipoti vogliono visitare e conoscere il loro bellissimo paese.

Smettetela prima che sia tutto distrutto. Putin deve andarsene"

Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war.



My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my grand-daughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed.



Putin must go pic.twitter.com/VE4oMsUIRf — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) March 1, 2022

Nel suo post, Gilmour ha inserito il video di In Any Tongue, brano estratto dal suo album solista del 2015 Rattle That Lock. La canzone contiene un fortissimo messaggio contro la guerra: il testo, scritto dalla moglie Polly Samson, descrive infatti la morte di alcuni giovani soldati durante un conflitto.

Lo sgomento e lo sconcerto da parte del mondo nei confronti dell'invasione della Russia in Ucraina è quasi unanime e anche i grandi protagonisti della cultura e della musica hanno voluto far sentire la loro voce contro la scelleratezza di una guerra nel cuore dell'Europa e a sostegno del popolo ucraino.

Da Peter Gabriel ai Garbage, da Yungblud agli Offspring fino alla Sacerdotessa del rock Patti Smith e Brian May dei Queen, la condanna nei confronti dell'azione militare è unanime. Ecco i messaggi dei grandi protagonisti del rock:

Very shocked to see so many Ukrainians being killed, a totally unnecessary war being deliberately started in Europe. This invasion is one man’s barbaric decision.

This action is a war crime, and whatever else happens, he should never be allowed to leave Russian soil again.

- pg — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) February 24, 2022

My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and I unequivocally condemn the invasion by the Russian state. — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) February 24, 2022

A heartbreaking Good Morning…Such Indescribable, Unbelievable News To Wake Up To…UKRAINE… pic.twitter.com/jMvbYb1Lue — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) February 24, 2022

I’ve been to both Ukraine & Russia. The people of both countries are warm & welcoming. Putin OTH is a murderous & bloodthirsty dictator who steals from his own people. #IStandWithUkraine — Gnudz (@TheGnudz) February 24, 2022

Putin has just started a war in Ukraine.



Kyiv, Kharkov, Odessa, Mariupol', many other cities are being bombed. https://t.co/c8HsfdOf4g — (@pussyrrriot) February 24, 2022

thinking of these amazing people who made filming the ‘2am’ video possible in Kyiv last month.



wishing all our friends in the Ukraine love & courage pic.twitter.com/lzxbFZCLLu — FOALS (@foals) February 24, 2022

