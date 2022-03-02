Pink Floyd, David Gilmour lancia un appello ai soldati russi: "Smettetela di uccidere i vostri fratelli!"

Rock News

Pink Floyd, David Gilmour lancia un appello ai soldati russi: "Smettetela di uccidere i vostri fratelli!"

Il chitarrista britannico: "Fermatevi prima che sia tutto distrutto. Putin deve andarsene"

Il grande David Gilmour ha lanciato un duro appello contro la guerra in Ucraina attraverso il suo account Twitter. Il chitarrista dei Pink Floyd, con il suo messaggio, si è rivolto direttamente ai soldati russi, esortandoli a cessare immediatamente l'avanzata dell'invasione ordinata da Vladimir Putin: 

“Soldati russi, smettetela di uccidere i vostri fratelli. Non ci saranno vincitori in questa guerra. 
Mia nuora è ucraina e le mie nipoti vogliono visitare e conoscere il loro bellissimo paese.
Smettetela prima che sia tutto distrutto. Putin deve andarsene"

Nel suo post, Gilmour ha inserito il video di In Any Tongue, brano estratto dal suo album solista del 2015 Rattle That Lock. La canzone contiene un fortissimo messaggio contro la guerra: il testo, scritto dalla moglie Polly Samson, descrive infatti la morte di alcuni giovani soldati durante un conflitto.

Lo sgomento e lo sconcerto da parte del mondo nei confronti dell'invasione della Russia in Ucraina è quasi unanime e anche i grandi protagonisti della cultura e della musica hanno voluto far sentire la loro voce contro la scelleratezza di una guerra nel cuore dell'Europa e a sostegno del popolo ucraino. 

Da Peter Gabriel ai Garbage, da Yungblud agli Offspring fino alla Sacerdotessa del rock Patti Smith e Brian May dei Queen, la condanna nei confronti dell'azione militare è unanime. Ecco i messaggi dei grandi protagonisti del rock:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brad Wilk (@bradwilk)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Machine Head (@machine_head)

