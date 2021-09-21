Red Hot Chili Peppers - Blood Sugar Sex Magik 30th Anniversary - con Ringo

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Blood Sugar Sex Magik 30th Anniversary - con Paola Maugeri

Lo speciale dedicato al trentesimo anniversario del leggendario album della band californiana prodotto da Rick Rubin

Lo speciale dedicato al trentesimo anniversario di Blood Sugar Sex Magik, il leggendario album della band di Anthony Kiedis e Flea pubblicato il 24 settembre 1991 e prodotto da Rick Rubin

A cura di Paola Maugeri

Giovedì 23 Settembre - Ore 21:00

TRACKLIST:

"The Power of Equality"
"If You Have to Ask"
"Breaking the Girl"
"Funky Monks"
"Suck My Kiss"
"I Could Have Lied"
"Mellowship Slinky in B Major"
"The Righteous & the Wicked"
"Give It Away"
"Blood Sugar Sex Magik"
"Under the Bridge"
"Naked in the Rain"
"Apache Rose Peacock"
"The Greeting Song"
"My Lovely Man"
"Sir Psycho Sexy"
"They're Red Hot"

