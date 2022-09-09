Ozzy Osbourne si è esibito durante halftime della prima partita di NFL. Alla chitarra Zakk Wylde. Guarda i video

Rock News

Ozzy Osbourne si è esibito durante halftime della prima partita di NFL. Alla chitarra Zakk Wylde. Guarda i video

Il Principe delle Tenebre si è esibito durante l'intervallo della partita tra Buffalo Bills e Los Angeles Rams

Ozzy Osbourne si è esibito nell'intervallo della prima partita della stagione di NFL al SoFi Stadium di Inglewood! Il Principe delle Tenebre, dopo l'incredibile apparizione a sorpresa delle scorse settimane in conclusione dei Commonwealth Games a Birmingham con Tony Iommi, è tornato sul palco durante l'halftime della partita tra i Buffalo Bills e i Los Angeles Rams.

È stato un momento speciale per Ozzy e per tutti i presenti nello stadio. Il Principe delle Tenebre oggi pubblica il suo nuovo album Patient Number 9 e durante lo show ha suonato per la prima volta in versione live, con Andrew Watt alla chitarra, la title track dell'album. Ma le sorprese per i presenti nello stadio non finiscono qui: Ozzy ha suonato anche Crazy Train chiamando sul palco il suo storico chitarrista Zakk Wylde

I video dello show sono stati pubblicati immediatamente dai fan del Principe delle Tenebre sui social. 

Guarda qui l'esibizione di Ozzy Osbourne durante l'halftime della partita di NFL tra Buffalo Bills e Los Angeles Rams:

