Ozzy Osbourne si è esibito durante halftime della prima partita di NFL. Alla chitarra Zakk Wylde. Guarda i video

Rock News
Ozzy Osbourne si è esibito nell'intervallo della prima partita della stagione di NFL al SoFi Stadium di Inglewood! Il Principe delle Tenebre, dopo l'incredibile apparizione a sorpresa delle scorse settimane in conclusione dei Commonwealth Games a Birmingham con Tony Iommi, è tornato sul palco durante l'halftime della partita tra i Buffalo Bills e i Los Angeles Rams.
È stato un momento speciale per Ozzy e per tutti i presenti nello stadio. Il Principe delle Tenebre oggi pubblica il suo nuovo album Patient Number 9 e durante lo show ha suonato per la prima volta in versione live, con Andrew Watt alla chitarra, la title track dell'album. Ma le sorprese per i presenti nello stadio non finiscono qui: Ozzy ha suonato anche Crazy Train chiamando sul palco il suo storico chitarrista Zakk Wylde.
I video dello show sono stati pubblicati immediatamente dai fan del Principe delle Tenebre sui social.
Guarda qui l'esibizione di Ozzy Osbourne durante l'halftime della partita di NFL tra Buffalo Bills e Los Angeles Rams:
Ozzy Osbourne half time show at the NFL opener between the Buffalo Bills and the LA Rams #NFLKickoff2022 #NFLKickoff #NFL #BillsMafia #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/nRnJJIje03— Third and Five Podcast (@thirdandfivepod) September 9, 2022
Crazy train Ozzy Osbourne ' sophi pic.twitter.com/zEd2E9jiLb— La BalaHuezo (@silencioso4) September 9, 2022
I never thought I’d see 73 y/o @OzzyOsbourne play an @NFL halftime show. #CrazyTrain pic.twitter.com/o9PfuFOc3R— Wes Durow (@WDurow) September 9, 2022
Ozzy at halftime. Crazy Train. pic.twitter.com/2BlXaJIiNU— Gil Zendejas (@MrZendejas) September 9, 2022
The Blizzard of Oz came through @SoFiStadium during halftime of the @RamsNFL game #OZZY pic.twitter.com/Gu7nmVYJxg— Martin (@TrueToTheBlue81) September 9, 2022
The Blizzard of Oz came through @SoFiStadium during halftime of the @RamsNFL game #OZZY pic.twitter.com/Gu7nmVYJxg— Martin (@TrueToTheBlue81) September 9, 2022
Rock
Trends