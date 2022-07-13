I Queen con Adam Lambert reinterpretano Nessun Dorma durante il concerto a Bologna. Guarda il video

Lo scorso 10 luglio i Queen, insieme ad Adam Lambert, hanno reinterpretato a sorpresa Nessun Dorma durante il loro concerto a Bologna. La band ha voluto fare un regalo ai fan italiani con il brano tratto dall'ultimo atto della Turandot di Giacomo Puccini.

Il chitarrista Brian May ha pubblicato il video facendo i complimenti a Lambert e ricordando il leggendario Luciano Pavarotti che portò Nessun Dorma nelle case di tutto il mondo interpretando il brano durante la finale dei Mondiali di Calcio di Italia '90.

Guarda il video:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

SCALETTA

Now I'm Here

Hammer to Fall

Somebody to Love

Killer Queen

Nessun dorma (Giacomo Puccini)

Don't Stop Me Now

In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited

Act 2

I'm in Love With My Car

Bicycle Race

Fat Bottomed Girls

Another One Bites the Dust

I Want It All

B-stage

Love of My Life

'39

These Are the Days of Our Lives

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Under Pressure

A Kind of Magic

I Want to Break Free

You Take My Breath Away

Who Wants to Live Forever

Act 3

Guitar Solo

Tie Your Mother Down

The Show Must Go On

Radio Ga Ga

Bohemian Rhapsody

Encore:

Ay‐Oh

We Will Rock You

We Are the Champions