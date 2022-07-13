I Queen con Adam Lambert reinterpretano Nessun Dorma durante il concerto a Bologna. Guarda il video

Rock News
Lo scorso 10 luglio i Queen, insieme ad Adam Lambert, hanno reinterpretato a sorpresa Nessun Dorma durante il loro concerto a Bologna. La band ha voluto fare un regalo ai fan italiani con il brano tratto dall'ultimo atto della Turandot di Giacomo Puccini.
Il chitarrista Brian May ha pubblicato il video facendo i complimenti a Lambert e ricordando il leggendario Luciano Pavarotti che portò Nessun Dorma nelle case di tutto il mondo interpretando il brano durante la finale dei Mondiali di Calcio di Italia '90.
Guarda il video:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
SCALETTA
Now I'm Here
Hammer to Fall
Somebody to Love
Killer Queen
Nessun dorma (Giacomo Puccini)
Don't Stop Me Now
In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited
Act 2
I'm in Love With My Car
Bicycle Race
Fat Bottomed Girls
Another One Bites the Dust
I Want It All
B-stage
Love of My Life
'39
These Are the Days of Our Lives
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Under Pressure
A Kind of Magic
I Want to Break Free
You Take My Breath Away
Who Wants to Live Forever
Act 3
Guitar Solo
Tie Your Mother Down
The Show Must Go On
Radio Ga Ga
Bohemian Rhapsody
Encore:
Ay‐Oh
We Will Rock You
We Are the Champions
