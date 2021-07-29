ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons: "la band andrà avanti, come voleva Dusty"

L'improvvisa scomparsa di Dusty Hill non segnerà la fine di ZZ Top. Il grande bassista del trio è morto all'età di 72 anni la scorsa notte, ma prima di lasciarci avrebbe insistito con i compagni Billy Gibbons e Frank Beard che la band continuasse "to the Top" anche senza di lui.

"Come ha detto Dusty prima della sua scomparsa, 'Che lo spettacolo continui!' E... con rispetto, andremo avanti e lo faremo al meglio per onorare i suoi desideri", ha detto Gibbons al conduttore radiofonico di SiriusXM Eddie Trunk in un messaggio confermato da Bob Merlis, pubblicista degli ZZ Top.

Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop . Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, “ Let the show go on!”.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

Al posto di Hill subentrerà al basso il tecnico della chitarra e storico collaboratore della band Elwood Francis, come fortemente desiderato dal compianto bassista: "Dusty mi ha empaticamente afferrato il braccio e mi ha detto: 'Dai a Elwood il basso e porta la band in cima' (Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top)", ha spiegato Billy Gibbons al conduttore Eddie Trunk. "Lo intendeva davvero, amigo. L'ha fatto davvero".

Also this from @BillyFGibbons @ZZTop : Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, “Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top”.

He meant it, amigo. He really did. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

Francis ha fatto il suo debutto sul palco con gli ZZ Top venerdì scorso a New Lenox in Illinois, sostituendo Hill che era stato costretto a lasciare il tour della band a causa di quello che è stato segnalato come un infortunio all'anca. Francis aveva già suonato l'armonica nel tour solista Big Bad Blues di Billy Gibbons nel 2018.