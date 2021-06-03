Corto è bello. Ecco la Top 10 dei brani sotto i due minuti (e non mancano le sorprese)!

Rock News

Corto è bello. Ecco la Top 10 dei brani sotto i due minuti (e non mancano le sorprese)!

Scopri e ascolta i brani più belli della durata massima di 120 secondi

Ecco la Top 10 dei brani più belli sotto i due minuti!

1. The Clash - White Riot (1.58) dall’album The Clash | 1977

2. David Bowie - Breaking Glass (1.51) dall’album Low | 1977

3. The Smiths – Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want (1.50) | 1984



4. Radiohead - I Will (1.59) dall’album Hail To The Thief | 2003

5. Tenacious D - Dio (1.44) dall’album Tenacious D | 2001



6. The Beatles - Why Don't We Do It In The Road (1.41) dall’album The Beatles | 1968

7. The Vaccines – Norgaard (1.39) dall’album What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? | 2011 

8. Nirvana - Tourette's (1.32) dall’album In Utero |1993

9. Ramones - Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue (1.34) dall’album Ramones | 1976

10. Queen - Lazing On A Sunday Afternoon (1.08) dall’album A Night At The Opera | 1975

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy