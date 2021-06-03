Corto è bello. Ecco la Top 10 dei brani sotto i due minuti (e non mancano le sorprese)!

Ecco la Top 10 dei brani più belli sotto i due minuti!



1. The Clash - White Riot (1.58) dall’album The Clash | 1977

2. David Bowie - Breaking Glass (1.51) dall’album Low | 1977

3. The Smiths – Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want (1.50) | 1984







4. Radiohead - I Will (1.59) dall’album Hail To The Thief | 2003

5. Tenacious D - Dio (1.44) dall’album Tenacious D | 2001





6. The Beatles - Why Don't We Do It In The Road (1.41) dall’album The Beatles | 1968

7. The Vaccines – Norgaard (1.39) dall’album What Did You Expect from The Vaccines? | 2011

8. Nirvana - Tourette's (1.32) dall’album In Utero |1993

9. Ramones - Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue (1.34) dall’album Ramones | 1976

10. Queen - Lazing On A Sunday Afternoon (1.08) dall’album A Night At The Opera | 1975