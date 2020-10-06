È morto Eddie Van Halen, addio al leggendario chitarrista

Rock News
Si è spento all'età di 65 anni il leggendario Eddie Van Haln, chitarrista dell'omonimo gruppo hard rock statunitense.
Il grande fondatore della band era malato di cancro da tempo, il male incurabile alla gola non gli ha dato scampo.
A darne la notizia è stato il figlio del chitarrista Wolfgang Van Halen, da tempo bassista ufficiale della band
I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.
