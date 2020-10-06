È morto Eddie Van Halen, addio al leggendario chitarrista

Rock News

È morto Eddie Van Halen, addio al leggendario chitarrista

Si è spento a 65 anni il leggendario chitarrista dei Van Halen, tra i più influenti nella storia del rock

Si è spento all'età di 65 anni il leggendario Eddie Van Haln, chitarrista dell'omonimo gruppo hard rock statunitense.
Il grande fondatore della band era malato di cancro da tempo, il male incurabile alla gola non gli ha dato scampo.

A darne la notizia è stato il figlio del chitarrista Wolfgang Van Halen, da tempo bassista ufficiale della band

