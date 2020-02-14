Queen, pubblicato l’audio di una litigata alle prove tra Freddie Mercury, Brian May e Roger Taylor. Ascoltalo qui

Rock News
Come capita a ogni band, anche tra i componenti dei Queen qualche volta ci sono state delle divergenze di opinione o dei piccoli litigi in tanti anni trascorsi a lavorare insieme. Oggi sulla pagina di una delle più grandi community di fan di Mercury su Instagram, ossia quella del Freddie Mercury Club, è stato pubblicato un vecchio e raro video dei Queen con l’audio di un piccolo battibecco tra Freddie, Brian May e Roger Taylor. La clip è tratta in realtà dal documentario Queen: Rock the World del 2017 e mostra un episodio risalente al 1977.
I tre musicisti a quanto pare stavano discutendo su come eseguire un determinato brano e Roger e Freddie sostenevano che Brian lo stesse suonando un po’ troppo lentamente. Il chitarrista, invece, era convinto di fare bene e così ha reagito alterandosi un po’ di fronte alle accuse dei compagni.
Come fanno notare i fan della pagina social, è divertente scoprire che in quell’occasione ad alzare i toni sia stato Brian May, il quale è notoriamente una persona tranquilla, e non Freddie Mercury che, al contrario, è sempre stato definito lunatico e un po’ sopra le righe quando si trattava di far valere le proprie opinioni. Ancor più divertente è il ruolo di Roger Taylor in tutto ciò, un ruolo che, come si legge nel post dei fan, ricorda molto quello di un bambino che cerca di far smettere di litigare i suoi genitori.
Ecco la trascrizione del dialogo tra i tre musicisti:
Brian: “Sto suonando come sempre!”.
Freddie: “No, stai suonando nyi nyi nyi nyi nyi!”.
Brian: “Sto suonando esattamente come nel disco, Fred!”.
Roger: “Lo stai rallentando un po’”.
Brian: “Macché diavolo dici, non è questo il punto!”.
Freddie: “Potremmo provare a unirci a te. Tu pretendi la perfezione da tutti noi senza aver mai provato tu per primo a raggiungerla”.
Brian: “Non essere così dannatamente ridicolo”.
Ecco l’audio del battibecco.
Queen Having an Argument (1977) . I posted this 2 years ago but I needed to post it again today . Ok so this is the cutest most adorable "argument" any band could ever have I love how involved and passionate and perfectionist they all are. . My favorite part has to be Freddie's "PERFECT" bit because I can feel his spit coming out of the screen and that makes me love him even more ❤ . And it's awesome and ironic that it's Brian who drops the f-bombs and not Freddie who is usually assumed to be temperamental one more liberal with his language. But it's always the outwardly nice one you don't expect who flies off the handle harder than anyone . And I love how Roger sounds like a little whiney kid trying to get his parents to stop fighting . And then there's John with his usual calm and collected self acting like the wise older brother (when he's in fact the youngest of the four) . You can't have that much creative energy in one room and not have an outburst. This is what creating great art is like. This is how music giants and rock gods work together. The more intensity, the more "arguments" the better the outcome will be. . That was the greatness of the Queen family. A marriage between four very different people who stayed together for 20 years and this is how they made it possible. You discuss, you fight, you move on, and you love each other to pieces. (At least that's what I used to think until 2018 before scores were settled in a dishonest movie). Back then if they agreed on everything all the time the outcome wouldn't be so epic...they all weighed in and put their diversities into one perfect whole that was QUEEN. . Video is from "Queen: Rock the World (2017)" documentary with my own embeded subtitles (adding subs was harder than I expected) ✌ . #FreddieMercury #Queen
