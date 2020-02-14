Queen, pubblicato l’audio di una litigata alle prove tra Freddie Mercury, Brian May e Roger Taylor. Ascoltalo qui

Come capita a ogni band, anche tra i componenti dei Queen qualche volta ci sono state delle divergenze di opinione o dei piccoli litigi in tanti anni trascorsi a lavorare insieme. Oggi sulla pagina di una delle più grandi community di fan di Mercury su Instagram, ossia quella del Freddie Mercury Club, è stato pubblicato un vecchio e raro video dei Queen con l’audio di un piccolo battibecco tra Freddie, Brian May e Roger Taylor. La clip è tratta in realtà dal documentario Queen: Rock the World del 2017 e mostra un episodio risalente al 1977.

I tre musicisti a quanto pare stavano discutendo su come eseguire un determinato brano e Roger e Freddie sostenevano che Brian lo stesse suonando un po’ troppo lentamente. Il chitarrista, invece, era convinto di fare bene e così ha reagito alterandosi un po’ di fronte alle accuse dei compagni.

Come fanno notare i fan della pagina social, è divertente scoprire che in quell’occasione ad alzare i toni sia stato Brian May, il quale è notoriamente una persona tranquilla, e non Freddie Mercury che, al contrario, è sempre stato definito lunatico e un po’ sopra le righe quando si trattava di far valere le proprie opinioni. Ancor più divertente è il ruolo di Roger Taylor in tutto ciò, un ruolo che, come si legge nel post dei fan, ricorda molto quello di un bambino che cerca di far smettere di litigare i suoi genitori.

Ecco la trascrizione del dialogo tra i tre musicisti:

Brian: “Sto suonando come sempre!”.

Freddie: “No, stai suonando nyi nyi nyi nyi nyi!”.

Brian: “Sto suonando esattamente come nel disco, Fred!”.

Roger: “Lo stai rallentando un po’”.

Brian: “Macché diavolo dici, non è questo il punto!”.

Freddie: “Potremmo provare a unirci a te. Tu pretendi la perfezione da tutti noi senza aver mai provato tu per primo a raggiungerla”.

Brian: “Non essere così dannatamente ridicolo”.

Ecco l’audio del battibecco.