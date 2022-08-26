Rock En Seine Festival: guarda le foto del concerto dei Fontaines D.C. e degli IDLES

Siamo stati sotto il palco del più importante festival francese

Le immagini più belle, e le scalette, dei live dei Fontaines D.C. e degli IDLES

Photo by Henry Ruggeri

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEI FONTAINES D.C.
A Lucid Dream
Hurricane Laughter
Sha Sha Sha
Roman Holiday
I Don't Belong
Chequeless Reckless
Televised Mind
Nabokov
Too Real
How Cold Love Is
Jackie Down the Line
A Hero's Death
Big
Skinty Fia
Boys in the Better Land
I Love You

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO DEGLI IDLES
Colossus
Car Crash
Mr. Motivator
Grounds
Mother
Divide and Conquer
The Beachland Ballroom
Crawl!
Never Fight a Man With a Perm
A Hymn
Wizz
The Wheel
I'm Scum
Danny Nedelko
Rottweiler

