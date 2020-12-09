IRON MAIDEN - NIGHTS OF THE DEAD – LEGACY OF THE BEAST, LIVE IN MEXICO CITY: partecipa all'estrazione finale dell'album in versione 3 LP
Vuoi ricevere Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City degli Iron Maiden in formato 3 LP? Se non sei ancora iscritto a virginradio.it registrati subito, poi inserisci login e password, rispondi esattamente alle tre domande sulla storia della band e potresti fare tuo Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City degli Iron Maiden in formato 3 LP... e buona fortuna! Stay Rock