The Velvet Underground, il trailer ufficiale del docufilm sulla storia della leggendaria band di Lou Reed prodotta da Andy Warhol

Il film si presenta come una delle opere più complete riguardo la storia del gruppo

È stato annunciato un nuovo ducufilm dedicato ai Velvet Underground. Dal titolo "The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film by Todd Haynes" sarà presentato in anteprima sia nei cinema che sulla piattaforma Apple TV+ il prossimo 15 ottobre.

Con materiale d'archivio, interviste approfondite, registrazioni varie e filmati del grande Andy Warhol, che aiutò a guidare la band a metà degli anni '60, il film racconterà l'ascesa e il successo dei Velvet Underground nella città di New York e l'influenza che la musica creata dalla band di Lou Reed avrà sulle future band rock e punk.

Lo stesso giorno dell'uscita del film verrà pubblicata anche la colonna sonora in due CD. La scaletta includerà principalmente canzoni dei Velvet Underground, così come altri brani dell'epoca, inclusa anche una versione live di "Road Runner" di Bo Diddley e "The Wind" di Nolan Strong and the Diablos.

Guarda il trailer del film nel player in alto a questa pagina.

La scaletta della colonna sonora:

'The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film by Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack'

Disc 1
1. "Venus In Furs" - The Velvet Underground
2. "The Wind" - The Diablos
3. "17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt)" - The Theatre of Eternal Music
4. "Heroin [mono]" - The Velvet Underground
5. "Road Runner (Live)" - Bo Diddley
6. "The Ostrich" - The Primitives
7. "I'm Waiting For The Man" - The Velvet Underground
8. "Chelsea Girls" - Nico
9. "Sunday Morning" - The Velvet Underground

Disc 2
1. "Sister Ray (Live)" - The Velvet Underground
2. "Pale Blue Eyes" - The Velvet Underground
3. "Foggy Notion" - The Velvet Underground
4. "After Hours (Live)" Version 1 - The Velvet Underground
5. "Sweet Jane" - The Velvet Underground
6. "Ocean" - The Velvet Underground
7. "All Tomorrow’s Parties" - The Velvet Underground

