Michael Stipe pubblica la sua versione di Sunday Morning dei The Velvet Underground. Ascoltala qui

Il grande Michael Stipe ha pubblicato la sua versione di Sunday Morning, il classico dei The Velvet Underground rivisitato in occasione della pubblicazione dell'album I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico, un tributo al leggendario disco prodotto da Andy Warhol.
Assieme all'ex leader degli R.E.M. hanno partecipato anche tanti altri artisti, tra cui Iggy Pop.
La tracklist di I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico:
1. Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe
2. I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger
3. Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals)
4. Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius
5. Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & the Violators
6. All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett
7. Heroin– Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie
8. There She Goes Again – King Princess
9 I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett
10. The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C.
11. European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney