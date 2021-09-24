Best Rock

Michael Stipe pubblica la sua versione di Sunday Morning dei The Velvet Underground. Ascoltala qui

Il grande rocker ha partecipato alla realizzazione dell'album tributo I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico

Il grande Michael Stipe ha pubblicato la sua versione di Sunday Morning, il classico dei The Velvet Underground rivisitato in occasione della pubblicazione dell'album I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico, un tributo al leggendario disco prodotto da Andy Warhol.

Assieme all'ex leader degli R.E.M. hanno partecipato anche tanti altri artisti, tra cui Iggy Pop.

La tracklist di I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico:

1. Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe
2. I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger
3. Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals)
4. Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius
5. Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & the Violators
6. All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett
7. Heroin– Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie
8. There She Goes Again – King Princess
9 I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett
10. The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C.
11. European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy