Best Rock

Guns N' Roses - Use Your Illusion I & II 30th Anniversary - con Ringo

Lo speciale dedicato al trentesimo anniversario del leggendario album della band di Axl Rose, Slash e Duff McKagan

Lo speciale dedicato al trentesimo anniversario di Use Your Illusion I & II, il leggendario doppio album pubblicato dalla band di Axl Rose, Slash e Duff McKagan il 17 settembre 1991

A cura di Ringo

Giovedì 16 Settembre - Ore 21:00

TRACKLIST:

"Right Next Door to Hell"
"Dust N' Bones"
"Live and Let Die"
"Don't Cry" (Original)
"Perfect Crime"
"You Ain't the First"
"Bad Obsession"
"Back Off Bitch"
"Double Talkin' Jive"
"November Rain"
"The Garden (ft. Alice Cooper)"
"Garden of Eden"
"Don't Damn Me"
"Bad Apples"
"Dead Horse"
"Coma"

"Civil War"
"14 Years"
"Yesterdays"
"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)
"Get in the Ring"
"Shotgun Blues"
"Breakdown"
"Pretty Tied Up" ("The Perils of Rock n' Roll Decadence")
"Locomotive" ("Complicity")
"So Fine"
"Estranged"
"You Could Be Mine"
"Don't Cry" (Alternate Lyrics)
"My World"

