Taylor Hawkins: le reazioni del mondo del rock alla morte del batterista dei Foo Fighters

Rock News

Taylor Hawkins: le reazioni del mondo del rock alla morte del batterista dei Foo Fighters

Da Tom Morello a Ozzy Osbourne, le reazioni e i tributi dei grandi del rock alla scioccante notizia

Taylor Hawkins, il batterista dei Foo Fighters, è morto a soli 50 anni nella notte tra il 25 e il 26 febbraio 2022. A darne la notizia è stata la band con un comunicato che ha scioccato il mondo della musica.

Batterista della band di Dave Grohl dal 1997 Taylor Hawkins ha partecipato alle registrazioni di tutti gli album della band a partire da There Is Nothing Left To Lose del 1999 a Medicine At Midnight del 2021.

Da Ozzy Osbourne a Tom Morello fino a Ringo Starr e Travis Barker, le reazioni e i tributi del mondo del rock alla notizia della sua morte:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield)

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Guano Apes - Open Your Eyes
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy