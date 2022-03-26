Taylor Hawkins: le reazioni del mondo del rock alla morte del batterista dei Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins, il batterista dei Foo Fighters, è morto a soli 50 anni nella notte tra il 25 e il 26 febbraio 2022. A darne la notizia è stata la band con un comunicato che ha scioccato il mondo della musica.

Batterista della band di Dave Grohl dal 1997 Taylor Hawkins ha partecipato alle registrazioni di tutti gli album della band a partire da There Is Nothing Left To Lose del 1999 a Medicine At Midnight del 2021.

Da Ozzy Osbourne a Tom Morello fino a Ringo Starr e Travis Barker, le reazioni e i tributi del mondo del rock alla notizia della sua morte:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da travisbarker (@travisbarker)

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

My heart is broken. This is devastating. Our love goes out to the Foos and their families https://t.co/O3FP7BfnkJ — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) March 26, 2022

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield)

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of @taylorhawkins My condolences to his family & the @foofighters family. RIP — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 26, 2022

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (@joanjett)

Totally devastated

This is so very tragic

I love you Taylor pic.twitter.com/caMPZ8Osi6 — Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) March 26, 2022