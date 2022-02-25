Le reazioni del mondo del rock all'invasione della Russia in Ucraina. Tutti i messaggi

Le reazioni del mondo del rock all'invasione della Russia in Ucraina. Tutti i messaggi

I grandi protagonisti del rock mondiale hanno tuonato contro la guerra scoppiata nell'Est Europa

L'invasione russa dell'Ucraina è in corso e la capitale Kiev è attualmente sotto attacco. L'azione militare indetta dalla Russia è iniziata giovedì mattina nel paese da più fronti e ha provocato l'uccisione di dozzine di soldati e diversi civili. Lo sgomento e lo sconcerto da parte del mondo è quasi unanime e anche i grandi protagonisti della cultura e della musica hanno voluto far sentire la loro voce contro la scelleratezza di una guerra nel cuore dell'Europa e a sostegno del popolo ucraino. 

Da Peter Gabriel ai Garbage, da Yungblud agli Offspring fino alla Sacerdotessa del rock Patti Smith e Brian May dei Queen, la condanna nei confronti dell'azione militare è unanime. Ecco i messaggi dei grandi protagonisti del rock:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brad Wilk (@bradwilk)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Machine Head (@machine_head)

