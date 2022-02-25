Le reazioni del mondo del rock all'invasione della Russia in Ucraina. Tutti i messaggi

L'invasione russa dell'Ucraina è in corso e la capitale Kiev è attualmente sotto attacco. L'azione militare indetta dalla Russia è iniziata giovedì mattina nel paese da più fronti e ha provocato l'uccisione di dozzine di soldati e diversi civili. Lo sgomento e lo sconcerto da parte del mondo è quasi unanime e anche i grandi protagonisti della cultura e della musica hanno voluto far sentire la loro voce contro la scelleratezza di una guerra nel cuore dell'Europa e a sostegno del popolo ucraino.

Da Peter Gabriel ai Garbage, da Yungblud agli Offspring fino alla Sacerdotessa del rock Patti Smith e Brian May dei Queen, la condanna nei confronti dell'azione militare è unanime. Ecco i messaggi dei grandi protagonisti del rock:

Very shocked to see so many Ukrainians being killed, a totally unnecessary war being deliberately started in Europe. This invasion is one man’s barbaric decision.

This action is a war crime, and whatever else happens, he should never be allowed to leave Russian soil again.

- pg — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) February 24, 2022

Very shocked to see so many Ukrainians being killed, a totally unnecessary war being deliberately started in Europe. This invasion is one man’s barbaric decision.

This action is a war crime, and whatever else happens, he should never be allowed to leave Russian soil again.

- pg — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) February 24, 2022

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and I unequivocally condemn the invasion by the Russian state. — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) February 24, 2022

A heartbreaking Good Morning…Such Indescribable, Unbelievable News To Wake Up To…UKRAINE… pic.twitter.com/jMvbYb1Lue — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) February 24, 2022

I’ve been to both Ukraine & Russia. The people of both countries are warm & welcoming. Putin OTH is a murderous & bloodthirsty dictator who steals from his own people. #IStandWithUkraine — Gnudz (@TheGnudz) February 24, 2022

I’ve been to both Ukraine & Russia. The people of both countries are warm & welcoming. Putin OTH is a murderous & bloodthirsty dictator who steals from his own people. #IStandWithUkraine — Gnudz (@TheGnudz) February 24, 2022

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Brad Wilk (@bradwilk)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Machine Head (@machine_head)

Putin has just started a war in Ukraine.



Kyiv, Kharkov, Odessa, Mariupol', many other cities are being bombed. https://t.co/c8HsfdOf4g — (@pussyrrriot) February 24, 2022

thinking of these amazing people who made filming the ‘2am’ video possible in Kyiv last month.



wishing all our friends in the Ukraine love & courage pic.twitter.com/lzxbFZCLLu — FOALS (@foals) February 24, 2022

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith)