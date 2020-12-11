The White Stripes, pubblicati due video live inediti di My Doorbell and Dead Leaves e The Dirty Ground. Guardali qui

Rock News
Dopo aver pubblicato il loro nuovo greatest hits qualche settimana fa, i White Stripes hanno rilasciato in rete due esibizioni dal vivo completamente rimasterizzate e risalenti al 2005: My Doorbell e Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, registrate nel settembre 2005 per il programma Live at VH1 Session.
Delle due esibizioni la più curiosa e interessante è quasi certamente Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, in cui Jack White passa velocissimamente dal pianoforte alla chitarra e viceversa.
Guarda qui le esibizioni:
La tracklist dei The White Stripes Greatest Hits:
1. Let's Shake Hands
2. The Big Three Killed My Baby
3. Fell In Love With A Girl
4. Hello Operator
5. I'm Slowly Turning Into You
6. The Hardest Button To Button
7. The Nurse
8. Screwdriver
9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
10. Death Letter
11. We're Going To Be Friends
12. The Denial Twist
13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
14. Astro
15. Conquest
16. Jolene
17. Hotel Yorba
18. Apple Blossom
19. Blue Orchid
20. Ball And Biscuit
21. I Fought Piranhas
22. I Think I Smell A Rat
23. Icky Thump
24. My Doorbell
25. You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)
26. Seven Nation Army
Rock
Trends