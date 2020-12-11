The White Stripes, pubblicati due video live inediti di My Doorbell and Dead Leaves e The Dirty Ground. Guardali qui

Rock News

The White Stripes, pubblicati due video live inediti di My Doorbell and Dead Leaves e The Dirty Ground. Guardali qui

La band di Jack e Meg White ha rilasciato le due performance completamente rimasterizzate e registrate originariamente nel 2005

Dopo aver pubblicato il loro nuovo greatest hits qualche settimana fa, i White Stripes hanno rilasciato in rete due esibizioni dal vivo completamente rimasterizzate e risalenti al 2005: My Doorbell e Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, registrate nel settembre 2005 per il programma Live at VH1 Session.

Delle due esibizioni la più curiosa e interessante è quasi certamente Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, in cui Jack White passa velocissimamente dal pianoforte alla chitarra e viceversa.

Guarda qui le esibizioni:

La tracklist dei The White Stripes Greatest Hits:

1. Let's Shake Hands
2. The Big Three Killed My Baby
3. Fell In Love With A Girl
4. Hello Operator
5. I'm Slowly Turning Into You
6. The Hardest Button To Button
7. The Nurse
8. Screwdriver
9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
10. Death Letter
11. We're Going To Be Friends
12. The Denial Twist
13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
14. Astro
15. Conquest
16. Jolene
17. Hotel Yorba
18. Apple Blossom
19. Blue Orchid
20. Ball And Biscuit
21. I Fought Piranhas
22. I Think I Smell A Rat
23. Icky Thump
24. My Doorbell
25. You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)
26. Seven Nation Army

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

Nandi Bushell ha realizzato la la drum cover di We Are The Champions dei Queen. Guarda il video
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Xmas
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

Cookie