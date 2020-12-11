The White Stripes, pubblicati due video live inediti di My Doorbell and Dead Leaves e The Dirty Ground. Guardali qui

Dopo aver pubblicato il loro nuovo greatest hits qualche settimana fa, i White Stripes hanno rilasciato in rete due esibizioni dal vivo completamente rimasterizzate e risalenti al 2005: My Doorbell e Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, registrate nel settembre 2005 per il programma Live at VH1 Session.

Delle due esibizioni la più curiosa e interessante è quasi certamente Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground, in cui Jack White passa velocissimamente dal pianoforte alla chitarra e viceversa.

Guarda qui le esibizioni:

La tracklist dei The White Stripes Greatest Hits:

1. Let's Shake Hands

2. The Big Three Killed My Baby

3. Fell In Love With A Girl

4. Hello Operator

5. I'm Slowly Turning Into You

6. The Hardest Button To Button

7. The Nurse

8. Screwdriver

9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

10. Death Letter

11. We're Going To Be Friends

12. The Denial Twist

13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

14. Astro

15. Conquest

16. Jolene

17. Hotel Yorba

18. Apple Blossom

19. Blue Orchid

20. Ball And Biscuit

21. I Fought Piranhas

22. I Think I Smell A Rat

23. Icky Thump

24. My Doorbell

25. You're Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

26. Seven Nation Army