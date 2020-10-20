Slash pubblicherà un nuovo album con Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators nel 2021

Il grande Slash, insieme a Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, pubblicherà un nuovo album nel 2021. Lo ha confermato il bassista Todd Kerns all'interno di un post pubblicato su instagram. Il nuovo lavoro di studio sarà il seguito di "Living The Dream", uscito a settembre 2018.

Come dichiarato da Slash in una delle ultime interviste rilasciate a riguardo del suo progetto solista, il processo di scrittura delle nuove canzoni avviene quasi sempre in tour, o durante le prove dei concerti. A complicare le cose è il fatto che Slash, Myles Kennedy e la band vivono in città diverse, e questo 2020 non è certo stato d'aiuto al grande chitarrista. Ma da quanto dichiarato dal bassista Todd Kerns ci sarà moltissima nuova musica in uscita il prossimo anno.

All'interno del post il bassista parla anche dei progetti legati a Myles Kennedy solista, al nuovo disco degli Alter Bridge e ovviamente del legame artistico con Slash: "Il mese prossimo uscirà il nuovo disco degli Alter Bridges. Arriverà anche un nuovo disco solista di Myles Kennedy nel 2021, e uno con Slash e i Conspirators. Ecco cosa sta succedendo. Siamo consapevoli che il 2020 è stato molto difficile ma il 2021 promette di essere fantastico. Almeno ci sarà un sacco di roba nuova. Una volta che riprenderanno anche i concerti saremo a posto".