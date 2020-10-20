Slash pubblicherà un nuovo album con Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators nel 2021

Rock News
Il grande Slash, insieme a Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, pubblicherà un nuovo album nel 2021. Lo ha confermato il bassista Todd Kerns all'interno di un post pubblicato su instagram. Il nuovo lavoro di studio sarà il seguito di "Living The Dream", uscito a settembre 2018.
Come dichiarato da Slash in una delle ultime interviste rilasciate a riguardo del suo progetto solista, il processo di scrittura delle nuove canzoni avviene quasi sempre in tour, o durante le prove dei concerti. A complicare le cose è il fatto che Slash, Myles Kennedy e la band vivono in città diverse, e questo 2020 non è certo stato d'aiuto al grande chitarrista. Ma da quanto dichiarato dal bassista Todd Kerns ci sarà moltissima nuova musica in uscita il prossimo anno.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Me cosplaying as bass player for @officialalterbridge In reality this is when @markttremonti jumped on stage with SMKC when his band @tremontiofficial played with us. I could never take the place of @bmarshall73 He’s a badass! On the other hand Mark’s bass player that night was none other than @wolfvanhalen Another badass. I’m just happy to get up there and play surrounded by unparalleled talent. I’m a lucky man. Lots of new music coming. New @officialalterbridge coming next month. A new @officialmyleskennedy solo album in 2021. New @toquerocks New @minefieldusa NEW MUSIC! That’s what it’s all about. I know 2020 has been beyond challenging but 2021 is going to awesome eventually. At least there will be a ton of new music. Once we get the live show thing sorted we’ll be cool. Hope you are having a restful and happy Sunday! Thinking of y’all #smkc #slash #myleskennedy #conspirators #theconspirators #marktremonti #tremonti #alterbridge #brianmarshall #wolfgangvanhalen #sundayfunday #sunday #sundaymornings #sundaymorning #easylikesundaymorning
All'interno del post il bassista parla anche dei progetti legati a Myles Kennedy solista, al nuovo disco degli Alter Bridge e ovviamente del legame artistico con Slash: "Il mese prossimo uscirà il nuovo disco degli Alter Bridges. Arriverà anche un nuovo disco solista di Myles Kennedy nel 2021, e uno con Slash e i Conspirators. Ecco cosa sta succedendo. Siamo consapevoli che il 2020 è stato molto difficile ma il 2021 promette di essere fantastico. Almeno ci sarà un sacco di roba nuova. Una volta che riprenderanno anche i concerti saremo a posto".
Rock
Trends