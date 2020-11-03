Foo Fighters: le foto più belle del concerto di Cesena del 3 novembre 2015!

Le foto più belle, e la scaletta, dell'attesissimo concerto dei Foo Fighters a Cesena. Prima data del Sonic Highways Europe Tour e promessa mantenuta con i ragazzi di Rockin' 1000. Photo by Henry Ruggeri

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Learn to Fly

All My Life

Times Like These

Breakout

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Big Me

Congregation

Walk

Tom Sawyer/Another One Bites The Dust/God Save The Queen/MTV Theme Song/Radio GaGa/Miss You

Cold Day in the Sun

My Hero

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

Miss You (Rolling Stones cover)

Best of You

I'll Stick Around

These Days

This Is a Call

In the Flesh? (Pink Floyd cover)

Skin and Bones

Monkey Wrench

Everlong