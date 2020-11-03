Foo Fighters: le foto più belle del concerto di Cesena del 3 novembre 2015!

Le immagini, e la scaletta, della prima data del Sonic Highways Europe Tour

Le foto più belle, e la scaletta, dell'attesissimo concerto dei Foo Fighters a Cesena. Prima data del Sonic Highways Europe Tour e promessa mantenuta con i ragazzi di Rockin' 1000. Photo by Henry Ruggeri

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Learn to Fly
All My Life
Times Like These
Breakout
Something From Nothing
The Pretender
Big Me
Congregation
Walk
Tom Sawyer/Another One Bites The Dust/God Save The Queen/MTV Theme Song/Radio GaGa/Miss You
Cold Day in the Sun
My Hero
Under Pressure (Queen cover)
Miss You (Rolling Stones cover)
Best of You
I'll Stick Around
These Days
This Is a Call
In the Flesh? (Pink Floyd cover)
Skin and Bones
Monkey Wrench
Everlong

