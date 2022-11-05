The Cure: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a Milano

Le immagini più belle, e la scaletta, del live dei Cure al Mediolanum Forum di Milano. Tra i pezzi suonati è stata eseguita per la prima volta anche l'inedito A Fragile Thing. (Photo Getty Images)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Cold
Burn
At Night
Charlotte Sometimes
Push
Play for Today
A Forest
A Fragile Thing (Premiere)
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
BIS
I Can Never Say Goodbye
The Figurehead
Faith
Disintegration
BIS II
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Close to Me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don't Cry
Rock
