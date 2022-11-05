The Cure: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a Milano

Le immagini, e la scaletta, del fenomenale live della band di Robert Smith

Le immagini più belle, e la scaletta, del live dei Cure al Mediolanum Forum di Milano. Tra i pezzi suonati è stata eseguita per la prima volta anche l'inedito A Fragile Thing. (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Cold
Burn
At Night
Charlotte Sometimes
Push
Play for Today
A Forest
A Fragile Thing (Premiere)
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
 
BIS
I Can Never Say Goodbye
The Figurehead
Faith
Disintegration
 
BIS II
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Close to Me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don't Cry

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy