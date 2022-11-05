The Cure: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a Milano

Le immagini più belle, e la scaletta, del live dei Cure al Mediolanum Forum di Milano. Tra i pezzi suonati è stata eseguita per la prima volta anche l'inedito A Fragile Thing. (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

Cold

Burn

At Night

Charlotte Sometimes

Push

Play for Today

A Forest

A Fragile Thing (Premiere)

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong



BIS

I Can Never Say Goodbye

The Figurehead

Faith

Disintegration



BIS II

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don't Cry