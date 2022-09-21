Buon compleanno Liam Gallagher: rivivi la sua vita in 50 immagini storiche

Il più piccolo dei fratelli Gallagher compie 50 anni. Guarda la gallery definitiva dedicata al Rock Ambassador di Virgin Radio

Liam Gallagher compie 50 anni. Ecco una serie di immagini storiche che raccontano la carriera dell'ex Oasis. (Photo Getty Images)

DISCOGRAFIA DI LIAM GALLAGHER

OASIS
Definitely Maybe - 1994
(What's the Story) Morning Glory? - 1995
Be Here Now - 1997
Standing on the Shoulder of Giants - 2000
Heathen Chemistry - 2002
Don't Believe the Truth - 2005
Dig Out Your Soul - 2008

BEADY EYE
Different Gear, Still Speeding - 2011
BE - 2013

LIAM GALLAGHER
As You Were - 2017
Why Me? Why Not. - 2019
C'mon You Know - 2022

