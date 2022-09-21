Buon compleanno Liam Gallagher: rivivi la sua vita in 50 immagini storiche

Liam Gallagher compie 50 anni. Ecco una serie di immagini storiche che raccontano la carriera dell'ex Oasis. (Photo Getty Images)



DISCOGRAFIA DI LIAM GALLAGHER

OASIS

Definitely Maybe - 1994

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? - 1995

Be Here Now - 1997

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants - 2000

Heathen Chemistry - 2002

Don't Believe the Truth - 2005

Dig Out Your Soul - 2008

BEADY EYE

Different Gear, Still Speeding - 2011

BE - 2013

LIAM GALLAGHER

As You Were - 2017

Why Me? Why Not. - 2019

C'mon You Know - 2022