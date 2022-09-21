Buon compleanno Liam Gallagher: rivivi la sua vita in 50 immagini storiche

Liam Gallagher compie 50 anni. Ecco una serie di immagini storiche che raccontano la carriera dell'ex Oasis. (Photo Getty Images)
DISCOGRAFIA DI LIAM GALLAGHER
OASIS
Definitely Maybe - 1994
(What's the Story) Morning Glory? - 1995
Be Here Now - 1997
Standing on the Shoulder of Giants - 2000
Heathen Chemistry - 2002
Don't Believe the Truth - 2005
Dig Out Your Soul - 2008
BEADY EYE
Different Gear, Still Speeding - 2011
BE - 2013
LIAM GALLAGHER
As You Were - 2017
Why Me? Why Not. - 2019
C'mon You Know - 2022
