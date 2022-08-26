Rock En Seine: guarda le foto dei live degli Arctic Monkeys, Yungblud e Inhaler

Siamo stati sotto il palco della prima giornata del più grande festival francese

Le immagini più belle, e le scalette, dei tre concerti più importanti della prima giornata del Rock En Seine Festival!

Photo by Henry Ruggeri

SCALETTA ARCTIC MONKEYS
Do I Wanna Know?
Brianstorm
Snap Out of It
Crying Lightning
Teddy Picker
That's Where You're Wrong
Potion Approaching
The View From the Afternoon
Cornerstone
Pretty Visitors
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am
Do Me a Favour
From the Ritz to the Rubble (Tour debut)
I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
Knee Socks
505

BIS
One Point Perspective
Arabella
R U Mine?

SCALETTA YUNGBLUD
strawberry lipstick
parents
superdeadfriends
The Funeral
I Love You, Will You Marry Me
weird!
fleabag
Tissues
Memories
I Think I'm OKAY (Machine Gun Kelly cover)
Loner

SCALETTA INHALER
It Won't Always Be Like This
We Have to Move On
Totally
Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)
When It Breaks
My King Will Be Kind
These Are the Days
Cheer Up Baby
My Honest Face

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Guano Apes - Open Your Eyes
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy