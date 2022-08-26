Rock En Seine: guarda le foto dei live degli Arctic Monkeys, Yungblud e Inhaler

Le immagini più belle, e le scalette, dei tre concerti più importanti della prima giornata del Rock En Seine Festival!

Photo by Henry Ruggeri



SCALETTA ARCTIC MONKEYS

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

That's Where You're Wrong

Potion Approaching

The View From the Afternoon

Cornerstone

Pretty Visitors

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me a Favour

From the Ritz to the Rubble (Tour debut)

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505



BIS

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?



SCALETTA YUNGBLUD

strawberry lipstick

parents

superdeadfriends

The Funeral

I Love You, Will You Marry Me

weird!

fleabag

Tissues

Memories

I Think I'm OKAY (Machine Gun Kelly cover)

Loner

SCALETTA INHALER

It Won't Always Be Like This

We Have to Move On

Totally

Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)

When It Breaks

My King Will Be Kind

These Are the Days

Cheer Up Baby

My Honest Face