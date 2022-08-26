Rock En Seine: guarda le foto dei live degli Arctic Monkeys, Yungblud e Inhaler

Le immagini più belle, e le scalette, dei tre concerti più importanti della prima giornata del Rock En Seine Festival!
Photo by Henry Ruggeri
SCALETTA ARCTIC MONKEYS
Do I Wanna Know?
Brianstorm
Snap Out of It
Crying Lightning
Teddy Picker
That's Where You're Wrong
Potion Approaching
The View From the Afternoon
Cornerstone
Pretty Visitors
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am
Do Me a Favour
From the Ritz to the Rubble (Tour debut)
I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
Knee Socks
505
BIS
One Point Perspective
Arabella
R U Mine?
SCALETTA YUNGBLUD
strawberry lipstick
parents
superdeadfriends
The Funeral
I Love You, Will You Marry Me
weird!
fleabag
Tissues
Memories
I Think I'm OKAY (Machine Gun Kelly cover)
Loner
SCALETTA INHALER
It Won't Always Be Like This
We Have to Move On
Totally
Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)
When It Breaks
My King Will Be Kind
These Are the Days
Cheer Up Baby
My Honest Face