The Darkness: guarda le foto del concerto al Vox Club

Le immagini più belle del concerto dei Darkness al Vox di Nonantola (Modena). Photo By Mathias Marchioni

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Rock and Roll Deserves to Die

How Can I Lose Your Love

Live 'Til I Die

Heart Explodes

Deck Chair

Easter Is Cancelled

Heavy Metal Lover

In Another Life

Choke on It

We Are the Guitar Men



BIS I

One Way Ticket

Barbarian

Growing on Me

Japanese Prisoner of Love

Love Is Only a Feeling

Solid Gold

Givin' Up

Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Radiohead cover)

Get Your Hands Off My Woman



BIS II

I Believe in a Thing Called Love