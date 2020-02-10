The Darkness: guarda le foto del concerto al Vox Club

Le immagini più belle, e la scaletta, del concerto a Nonantola (Modena)

Le immagini più belle del concerto dei Darkness al Vox di Nonantola (Modena). Photo By Mathias Marchioni

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Rock and Roll Deserves to Die
How Can I Lose Your Love
Live 'Til I Die
Heart Explodes
Deck Chair
Easter Is Cancelled
Heavy Metal Lover
In Another Life
Choke on It
We Are the Guitar Men

BIS I
One Way Ticket
Barbarian
Growing on Me
Japanese Prisoner of Love
Love Is Only a Feeling
Solid Gold
Givin' Up
Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Radiohead cover)
Get Your Hands Off My Woman

BIS II
I Believe in a Thing Called Love

