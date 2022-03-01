Rock News

Dee Snider approva che il popolo ucraino usi 'We're Not Gonna Take It' come inno contro l'invasione russa

Il leader dei Twisted Sister, di origine ucraina, esprime tutta la sua solidarietà verso il paese invaso dall'esercito di Putin

Il frontman dei Twisted Sister Dee Snider ha dichiarato di approvare pienamente che il popolo ucraino utilizzi il brano "We're Not Gonna Take It" come grido di battaglia difendendo il proprio paese invaso dall'esercito russo.

Con un messaggio pubblicato su Twitter il rocker, di origine ucraina, ha scritto:

"Approvo assolutamente che gli ucraini usino 'We're Not Gonna Take It' come grido di battaglia. Mio nonno era ucraino, prima che fosse inghiottito dall'URSS dopo la seconda guerra mondiale. Non può succedere nuovamente queste persone! #FUCKRUSSIA".

Non è la prima volta che Dee Snider concede l'utilizzo del brano per cause sociali o scopri umanitari. Nel 2019 ha dato il permesso dell'utilizzo a tutti quei politici che sostenevano il diritto delle donne contro gli abusi.

Lo sgomento e lo sconcerto da parte del mondo nei confronti dell'invasione della Russia in Ucraina è quasi unanime e anche i grandi protagonisti della cultura e della musica hanno voluto far sentire la loro voce contro la scelleratezza di una guerra nel cuore dell'Europa e a sostegno del popolo ucraino. 

Da Peter Gabriel ai Garbage, da Yungblud agli Offspring fino alla Sacerdotessa del rock Patti Smith e Brian May dei Queen, la condanna nei confronti dell'azione militare è unanime. Ecco i messaggi dei grandi protagonisti del rock:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Brad Wilk (@bradwilk)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da Machine Head (@machine_head)

