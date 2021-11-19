Rock News

Tom Morello pubblica il nuovo inedito Raising Hell registrato insieme a Ben Harper. Ascoltalo qui e guarda il video

Il grande chitarrista ha annunciato un nuovo album di inediti, The Atlas Underground Flood

Tom Morello ha annunciato il suo secondo album solista del 2021, The Atlas Underground Flood. Il nuovo album segue il precedente disco The Atlas Underground Fire e come il precedente è pieno di grandi collaborazioni. 

Tra gli ospiti anche Barns Courtney, IDLES e Ben Harper con il quale ha registrato il brano Raising Hell. In una dichiarazione, Morello ha paragonato i due album del 2021 a London Calling dei The Clash: "Amando i Clash nel loro momento di massimo splendore, ho cercato di realizzare un doppio album il cui intento artistico sostituisce il genere".

The Atlas Underground Flood uscirà il prossimo 3 dicembre. La scaletta:

1. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)
2. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)
3. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)
4. You’ll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)
5. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)
6. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)
7. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)
8. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)
9. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)
10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)
11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)
12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

