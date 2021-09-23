Rock News

Metallica, pubblicato il video ufficiale del loro primo concerto dopo la pandemia. Guarda qui Whiplash

La band di James Hetfield e Lars Ulrich ha pubblicato il video della prima performance live sul palco del The Independent club di San Francisco

I Metallica sono tornati in concerto. La band di James Hetfield e Las Ulrich si è esibita a sorpresa lo scorso 16 settembre al The Independent club di San Francisco per il primo vero concerto dopo quasi due anni di stop forzato a causa della pandemia da Covid-19.

La band ha annunciato lo show solo poche ore prima di presentarsi sul palco attraverso i social del club, mettendo in vendita i biglietti al prezzo di 20 dollari: "Non camminate, correte subito verso la nostra biglietteria con 20 dollari in contanti per avere il vostro braccialetto!". I biglietti sono esauriti in un'ora.

"Siamo tornati!!", hanno dichiarato i Metallica con un messaggio pubblicato sul loro sito internet, "sono trascorsi 738 giorni dal nostro ultimo concerto".

I fortunati fan che sono riusciti a comprare un biglietto dello show non saranno sicuramente rimasti delusi dalla scaletta proposta dalla band di James Hetfiled e Lars Ulrich: da Whiplash a Seek & Destroy dall'album Kill 'Em All, fino a Master of Puppets, OneFuelCreeping Death.

SCALETTA:

01. "Whiplash"
02. "Ride the Lightning"
03. "The Memory Remains"
04. "Now That We're Dead"
05. "Holier Than Thou"
06. "No Leaf Clover"
07. "Sad but True"
08. "Moth Into Flame"
09. "Fade to Black"
10. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"
11. "Creeping Death"
12. "One"
13. "Master of Puppets"

Encore:
14. "Battery"
15. "Fuel"
16. "Seek & Destroy"

