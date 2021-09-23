Metallica, pubblicato il video ufficiale del loro primo concerto dopo la pandemia. Guarda qui Whiplash

I Metallica sono tornati in concerto. La band di James Hetfield e Las Ulrich si è esibita a sorpresa lo scorso 16 settembre al The Independent club di San Francisco per il primo vero concerto dopo quasi due anni di stop forzato a causa della pandemia da Covid-19.

La band ha annunciato lo show solo poche ore prima di presentarsi sul palco attraverso i social del club, mettendo in vendita i biglietti al prezzo di 20 dollari: "Non camminate, correte subito verso la nostra biglietteria con 20 dollari in contanti per avere il vostro braccialetto!". I biglietti sono esauriti in un'ora.

SURPRISE SAN FRANCISCO! @Metallica TONIGHT Don’t walk, RUN to our box office with $20 cash right now to grab a wristband! It will sell out fast! pic.twitter.com/Ff1lMEX9Rz — The Independent (@indysf) September 16, 2021

"Siamo tornati!!", hanno dichiarato i Metallica con un messaggio pubblicato sul loro sito internet, "sono trascorsi 738 giorni dal nostro ultimo concerto".

I fortunati fan che sono riusciti a comprare un biglietto dello show non saranno sicuramente rimasti delusi dalla scaletta proposta dalla band di James Hetfiled e Lars Ulrich: da Whiplash a Seek & Destroy dall'album Kill 'Em All, fino a Master of Puppets, One, Fuel e Creeping Death.

This is why I love San Francisco. So I live three minutes away from one of the most famous venues in the city, The Independent. I get a tweet saying head there now with 20 bucks. Three minutes later, I’m in line to see a secret show with Metallica for 20 bucks. pic.twitter.com/6JJPHHuy0v — nicholas (@Sparta) September 16, 2021

Thank you @Metallica for a truly unbelievable show last night honored that you chose us to host your epic return to live music SAN FRANCISCO LOVES YOU



: Brett Murray pic.twitter.com/Efo3FZeaJb — The Independent (@indysf) September 18, 2021

SCALETTA:

01. "Whiplash"

02. "Ride the Lightning"

03. "The Memory Remains"

04. "Now That We're Dead"

05. "Holier Than Thou"

06. "No Leaf Clover"

07. "Sad but True"

08. "Moth Into Flame"

09. "Fade to Black"

10. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

11. "Creeping Death"

12. "One"

13. "Master of Puppets"

Encore:

14. "Battery"

15. "Fuel"

16. "Seek & Destroy"