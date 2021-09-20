Rock News

I Metallica sono tornati a sorpresa in concerto in un club di San Francisco. Guarda i video dello show e la scaletta

La band di James Hetfield e Lars Ulrich si è esibita a sorpresa all'Independent, un piccolo club della città californiana

Anche i Metallica sono tornati in concerto! Dopo più di due anni lontani dai palchi la band di James Hetfield e Lars Ulrich è tornata ad esibirsi (a sorpresa) all'interno di un piccolo live club, l'Indipendent di San Francisco.

La band ha annunciato lo show solo poche ore prima di presentarsi sul palco attraverso i social del club, mettendo in vendita i biglietti al prezzo di 20 dollari: "Non camminate, correte subito verso la nostra biglietteria con 20 dollari in contanti per avere il vostro braccialetto!". I biglietti sono esauriti in un'ora.

"Siamo tornati!!", hanno dichiarato i Metallica con un messaggio pubblicato sul loro sito internet, "sono trascorsi 738 giorni dal nostro ultimo concerto".

I fortunati fan che sono riusciti a comprare un biglietto dello show non saranno sicuramente rimasti delusi dalla scaletta proposta dalla band di James Hetfiled e Lars Ulrich: da Whiplash a Seek & Destroy dall'album Kill 'Em All, fino a Master of Puppets, OneFuelCreeping Death.

SCALETTA:

01. "Whiplash"
02. "Ride the Lightning"
03. "The Memory Remains"
04. "Now That We're Dead"
05. "Holier Than Thou"
06. "No Leaf Clover"
07. "Sad but True"
08. "Moth Into Flame"
09. "Fade to Black"
10. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"
11. "Creeping Death"
12. "One"
13. "Master of Puppets"

Encore:
14. "Battery"
15. "Fuel"
16. "Seek & Destroy"

