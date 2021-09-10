Green Day, pubblicata ufficialmente la loro versione di Rock And Roll All Nite dei KISS. Guarda il video

I Green Day hanno pubblicato ufficialmente la loro versione di Rock And Roll All Nite, l'inno del rock'n'roll da stadio scritto dai KISS nel 1975.

Durante il concerto a Dallas dello scorso 25 agosto la band ha anche i KISS proponendo una potente (e veloce) versione di Rock And Roll All Nite. I due membri fondatori dei KISS hanno poi apprezzato e condiviso la performance dei Green Day sui loro profili social ufficiali:

Guarda i video del primo concerto dell'Hella Mega Tour dei Green Day:

SCALETTA:

Green Day, 'Hella Mega' Tour Set List, July 24, 2021, Dallas

1. “American Idiot”

2. “Holiday”

3. “Know Your Enemy”

4. “Pollyanna”

5. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”

6. “Longview”

7. “Welcome to Paradise”

8. “Hitchin’ a Ride”

9. “Rock and Roll All Nite” (Kiss cover)

10. “Brain Stew”

11. “St. Jimmy”

12. “When I Come Around”

13. “21 Guns”

14. “Minority”

15. “Knowledge”

16. “Basket Case”

17. “She”

18. “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

19. “Still Breathing”

20. “Jesus of Suburbia”

21. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)